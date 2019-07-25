



The secret’s out! Sasha Pieterse revealed that Shay Mitchell told the Pretty Little Liars cast about her pregnancy before her June announcement.

“She kept it very, very, very, very secret,” the Sasha in Good Taste author, 23, told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 24, at the 9th Annual Variety Charity Poker & Casino Night hosted by Variety — The Children’s Charity of Southern California. “We knew that she was trying, but we weren’t sure until she told us.”

The You star, 32, spilled the beans in a “pretty private way.” Pieterse explained, “We all knew at the same time.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum can’t wait until her Pretty Little Liars costar becomes a mom and believes Mitchell will do an “amazing” job. “I’ve seen her go through all these different stages and there was a time where she didn’t even think she wanted kids,” the actress told Us. “So to be at this point and how excited she is, she’s going to be such a good mom.”

Pieterse added, “She’s always been so independent and so strong and confident and I think that’s exactly what she is going to bring to the table with her kids. I think it’s so special and she’s just got such a big heart so that baby is loved already.”

Mitchell announced last month that she and Matte Babel are expecting their first child with a topless baby bump pic. Pieterse shared the reveal on her Instagram Story, writing, “Stunning. Congratulations, beautiful mama!”

As for the Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists star, who married her husband, Hudson Sheaffer, in May 2018, she sees babies in their future too. “I’ve wanted kids forever,” she told Us. “I do. That’s something that is really exciting. It will be the next step. Don’t really know when yet, but it’s definitely in the books.”

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!