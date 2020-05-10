Future family plans! Shay Mitchell wants to take her time before having a second child with her boyfriend, Matte Babel.

“Absolutely not! No,” the actress, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, May 6, when asked if she wanted to conceive a quarantine baby. “I really want to enjoy [our daughter], Atlas, as much as possible, maybe for another few years. Who knows?”

The Pretty Little Liars alum went on to tell Us, “I’m good right now. This was a really amazing journey that I’m excited to kind of play out just the three of us for a little while longer.”

The Béis Travel creator said she and Babel, 39, are “really on the same page” so far when it comes to parenting — but admitted that may change when they have “multiple kids.”

The You alum told Us, “The sleep training was interesting because as parents, you both want to run into the room. We really had to partner up for that, but it’s great.”

Mitchell will be spending her first Mother’s Day at home with the music journalist and their 6-month-old on Sunday, May 12. “We’re maybe setting up some cool little picnic in the living room, watching a show, eating food, kind of what we do every day,” the new mom told Us. “I think just spending time with [Atlas] really makes any day greater.”

In the future, the Dollface star is looking forward to breakfast in bed from her family. She would also love “any sort of artwork” from her daughter.

The Canada native is also partnering with Pampers to help other mothers celebrate the holiday this year with their #ShareTheLove campaign via social media.

Mitchell explained to Us, “Mother’s Day this year is going to be a little bit different than I think any of us expected, and the circumstances that we’re in right now make things a bit more difficult. Using the hashtag #ShareTheLove and writing the love to other moms out there just kind of makes them feel a little more supported. So I’m excited about this. I think we should do it on Mother’s Day and every day.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane