Why Shay Mitchell’s 33-Hour Labor Isn’t Swaying Her from Having Another Baby

No labor pain … no gain? Despite Shay Mitchell's 33-hour delivery with daughter Atlas, now 18 months, the Pretty Little Liars alum, 34, has little fear when it comes to the thought of having a second baby.

When asked if going into labor again scares her, she responded: “It does and it doesn’t. What I will say for me, when I held her in my arms and — I know, this gets so mushy — but I was just like, ‘I would do it again,’ and I said that right after.”

The new mom does admit that the thought of labor is “a little daunting” but the woes that came with her pregnancy stick with her more.

“I think for me, [it was] more the swollen hands and needles — I don’t do well with the pregnancy itself,” she noted. “I’d always heard of your feet being swollen, but for me it was my hands. You realize how crucial your hands are and the discomfort that you have when it involves them is not very fun.”

Mitchell, who held out on getting an epidural until hour 23 of labor, also said that “you just completely forget” the pains that come with labor and delivery.

“Yes, it was a long time, but having her and going through that, I was like, ‘I don’t even care. I would do it again,’” she said.

The Bliss author recently partnered with Pampers to help with her daughter’s skincare regimen.

“Atlas’ skincare routine is not as elaborate as mine is, but being a new mom, I had no idea what to expect, and obviously I wanted to do my best job at taking care of her. You hear horror stories about rashes and all of that. So, I was as prepared as I thought, with lotions and potions, but then I kind of had this aha moment that I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, her diaper is kind of the most important thing,’” she explained. “They’re in it for like 23 hours a day. You want them to sleep well throughout the nights, they need to be comfortable. And prior to even having her, my pediatrician had Pampers Swaddlers and I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, if he has it …’ And they’re the No. 1 recommended pediatrician brand, so why would I do anything else? She’s never had a diaper rash!”

