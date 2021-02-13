Shay Mitchell: Inside My Healthy Day

Between managing her many businesses and parenting a tot, Shay Mitchell is one busy babe! But despite the chaos, the actress turned entrepreneur manages to do it all in just under 24-hours — while still maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

After a stressful 2020, the Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, decided to commit to working out and eating right. “Last year [it] was super hard for me to get motivated,” she exclusively said in the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “As 2021 approached, I knew I wanted to do something to hold myself accountable and be healthier.”

So in the first weeks of 2021, Mitchell devoted some time out of her busy schedule to work out 30 minutes a day for five days a week as a part of her partnership with OpenFit and its newly launched 4 Weeks of Focus program.

And the results didn’t disappoint. On Wednesday, February 10, the You alum showed off her incredible transformation after concluding the month-long program.

“In just 4 weeks I have felt more fit than I have in a long time, and already have the results to show,” she shared to Instagram alongside a before and after photo, noting that 4 Weeks of Focus was “exactly what I needed” amid the pandemic. “I have loved getting up these last four weeks and having a routine and a challenge to start the day. I feel more healthy, energetic and engaged … which makes a better me.”

At the start of her journey last month, Mitchell told Us that this was the first time she was really focused on dropping extra pounds since welcoming her daughter, Atlas, in October 2019.

Following the birth, “I was like, ‘I need to listen to my body,’” she explained at the time. “I was in the moment of enjoying Atlas and this whole new stage that I’ve never experienced before that. Losing the weight was kind of the last thing on my mind. At the same time, it was more so about just feeling strong again and getting back into the gym because I genuinely like working out.”

Keep scrolling to see what Mitchell’s typical day on the OpenFit program looked like.