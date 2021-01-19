Loving her looks! Shay Mitchell opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about her post-baby body journey.

“Honestly, I think I felt really good after [giving birth],” the Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, explained on Friday, January 15, while promoting her OpenFit partnership.

The Canada native “was working out up until” Vanity Fair‘s February 2020 Oscar party, and then the coronavirus pandemic “hit” the following month. “I was like, ‘Well, no carpets, not really shooting anything,’” the You alum said of slowing down her activity.

Instead of hitting the gym, the actress dealt with the mental “ups and downs” of the COVID-19 spread by eating, calling food “comforting.”

Mitchell went on to explain that she became “less” focused on improving her post-baby body as she is her “quarantine body.” With the help of her and influencer Kelsey Heenan‘s Four Weeks of Focus program through OpenFit, the Béis Travel creator is hoping to get “strong” with 30-minute trainings five days a week.

The Bliss author told Us, “Three weeks from now, I want to be able to do a full pushup. I want to be able to walk up and down the stairs without, like, huffing and puffing, maybe go for a run outside.”

In addition to her new regimen, which kicked off on January 11, the Possession of Hannah Grace star has her daughter, Atlas,15 months, to keep her busy. Her and Matte Babel’s toddler is “always really fun” and loves spending time with her mom.

“I’m constantly reading with her,” the Dollface alum told Us. “She loves music, so I’m always playing different songs, going between kid nursery rhymes to Bob Marley. Dancing is her thing now as well, so that’s really fun. … Bath time is like a theater production. I love it. There really isn’t anything that I don’t enjoy doing with her. She just likes to do things on a repetitive basis. Once it gets through the 15th time that I’ve done it, I’m like, ‘OK, let’s take a break.’”

Mitchell added that while she and the music journalist, 40, can put “brand new, shiny toys” in front of the little one to distract her all day long, Atlas will “always want the Tupperware” or her parents’ deodorant sticks.

