Making a healthy change! Shay Mitchell showed off her incredible body transformation after getting focused on a healthy lifestyle again.

“2020 was the year of searching for something to make us feel good. Not even good…to feel fine. Feel ‘normal…’ For me that came in the form of comfort food, comfort clothes and throwing my fitness routine out the window. And that was okay…for awhile. They’re called unprecedented times for a reason,” the You alum, 33, shared via Instagram on Wednesday, February 10, posting a before and after photo. “But I also learned about physical and mental self-care, and made a pact with myself that 2021 would be different.”

Mitchell added that while she wanted to “focus on myself again,” she also got healthier for her 15-month-old daughter. “I’m the best version of myself for Atlas – and everyone else – when I take care of myself first,” she wrote.

Mitchell partnered with OpenFit and launched a four-week program. “In January I committed to getting my s–t together with @myopenfit. It’s beyond a partnership. Working out with @thedailykelsey and @steph_shep, in just 4 weeks I have felt more fit than I have in a long time, and already have the results to show,” she wrote. “#4WeeksOfFocus is exactly what I needed. A doable time frame 30 minutes a day for 5 days a week for 4 weeks. A clear start, a clear finish and a something that I could totally commit to. I have loved getting up these last four weeks and having a routine and a challenge to start the day. I feel more healthy, energetic and engaged…which makes a better me.”

The Pretty Little Liars alum opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about her partnership in January, admitting that after 2020, she just was looking for “a new start” and a way to stay motivated and find a program she was able to really commit to.

“We work out five days a week for 30 minutes and I don’t care how busy your schedule and we can find those 30 minutes,” she said at the time, noting that after giving birth to her baby in October 2019, she felt great and was never focused on getting back that body. “I was like, I need to listen to my body. You know, we’ve just gone through this incredible journey with our body and to just [focus] on losing the weight or getting back into the gym would just be so counteractive to what’s happened.”

The Possession of Hannah Grace actress continued, “I was in the moment of enjoying Atlas and this whole new stage that I’ve never experienced before that. Losing the weight was kind of the last thing on my mind. At the same time, it was more so about just feeling strong again and getting back into the gym because I genuinely like working out.”

Mitchell and her boyfriend, Matte Babel, welcomed Atlas in October 2019.