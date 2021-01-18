Taking it slow. Shay Mitchell isn’t ready to expand her and Matte Babel’s family after their daughter Atlas’ October 2019 birth.

“We’ll see what happens, you know, when the time is right,” the Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, January 15, while promoting her Openfit partnership. “It’s not something that we’re constantly focused on.”

The actress added that with their 15-month-old daughter growing at “such a fast pace,” she and the music journalist, 40, already having a hard time keeping up. “I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, you were just a baby a second ago,’” the Canada native explained. “So who knows?”

The You alum did not “love the feeling” of being pregnant, telling Us, “I absolutely do not [miss it]. My hands were very swollen toward the end, which was very painful. The last two to three months, it just felt like I had constant pins and needles in my hands, which was not the most comfortable. There were probably, like, a few months in there that I enjoyed, but no, I definitely wasn’t somebody that’s like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait [to do this again].’”

The Béis Travel creator is loving life with her “little comedian” toddler for now. “The other day she wanted something and she … went into a fake cry, and I know they’re fake cries because I’m like, ‘Hey, little one, I’m an actor, I can tell,’” Mitchell said. “And then she, like, smiled after. Because she knew that other people were falling for it. It’s just funny. Now she’s literally turning into a little human.”

Atlas’ personality is showing itself “more and more each and every day,” the Bliss author added. “There’s [always] something new that she does that just surprises me. So that’s been fun — a beautiful distraction [from] what else is going on.”

Mitchell is also distracting herself amid the coronavirus pandemic with workouts. The Dollface alum partnered with Openfit to launch Four Weeks of Focus, a program developed by her and influencer Kelsey Heenan. Their 30-minute trainings kicked off on January 11.

“I’m living it with everybody else,” Mitchell told Us. “I’m feeling the same pains. I’m able to jump on and be like, ‘Get ready for tomorrow’s workout.’ And that’s been very fun as we build this community of people that are working out together on this program.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi