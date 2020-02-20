Getting the hang of it! Shay Mitchell admitted that her squad has been key to her success as a new mother, four months after giving birth to daughter Atlas.

“I feel like definitely having the support system around you,” Mitchell, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her partnership up with Pampers’ Share the Love campaign on Wednesday, February 19. “Because I think especially having a newborn, you’re going up and down with your emotions and dealing with all new things that I’ve never had to deal with before.”

The Pretty Little Liars alum, who was vocal about her prepartum depression before giving birth, explained that having a strong circle of people has been imperative to her healthy life as a mom.

“It’s all the unknown is what I call it. So having a good group of friends and people around you who have either been through it, or can just be an ear to listen to all of your thoughts, and stories of what’s been going on [is key],” she told Us. “But you know, I have a really, really good support team and so I’ve been really fortunate with that.”

The You star has leaned on old and new friends during both her pregnancy and her first few months as a mom.

“My best friend had a baby a year before me, so it was really fresh in her mind, everything that I was going through,” Mitchell said. “But then even new friends that I’ve met on social media who was pregnant at the same time, now we’ve become friends.”

The Canadian actress revealed that she’s been in a “newborn haze” since welcoming Atlas with her partner, Matte Babel, in October 2019. In order to stay positive and not panic at all the newness, Mitchell has turned to the message behind the Pampers Share the Love campaign.

“Honestly, I really do think it’s a whole messaging behind this campaign is that you don’t have to be perfect. And I think that that’s something that I, you know, I’m just constantly reminding myself every day, no one’s perfect,” she told Us. “You don’t have to be perfect. You’re perfect to them, you know? And just that kind of constant reminder.”

She added: “Being a new mom, it’s all about supporting each other.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi