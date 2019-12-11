



Take that! Shay Mitchell clapped back against criticism of a breast-feeding photo with her daughter, Atlas.

“Breast friends,” the Pretty Little Liars alum, 32, captioned the nursing shot on Tuesday, December 10.

In the mother-daughter picture, shot by Joyce Park, the actress rocked an open green coat while holding her infant to her chest.

“I’m a fan of her, but this picture … is an attention getter,” one Instagram user commented on the post. “She’s not even looking at the baby, she’s not connected with the baby she’s connected with the camera.”

The Dollface star responded, writing, “I missed the part in the baby books that stated I had to maintain eye contact with my daughter while she feeds rather than capturing an amazing moment we were having. Pls let me know where I can download your parenting manual, I’ll get right on it!”

Mitchell and her boyfriend, Matte Babel, announced their daughter’s birth in October — but this isn’t the first time that the Bliss author has faced the parenting police.

After the couple celebrated Drake’s 33rd birthday later that same week, trolls bashed the decision. “I haven’t been really checking my comments that often, but apparently people are really upset that I left three days after having a kid to go out and party,” the Canadian actress said on her Instagram Story at the time. “It wasn’t three days and she was with [my dog] Angel, so…”

Mitchell went on to write in the comments: “Just because I posted on that day doesn’t mean she was born on that day.”

She and the music journalist, 39, announced in June that they were expecting their first child after previously suffering a miscarriage. The You alum told Us Weekly exclusively the following month that Babel had been spoiling her with “massages” throughout her pregnancy.

“Not very long ones, but I’ll take them when I can get them,” Mitchell explained to Us. “He’s … supporting my wants to continue working throughout this whole process, so that’s always good.”