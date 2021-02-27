Hiding in the Car! Pretending to Lose Toys! Shay Mitchell’s Mom Confessions

Celebrity moms, they’re just like Us! Shay Mitchell is a devoted mother to her daughter, Atlas — but parenting isn’t all fun and games.

During Mitchell’s recent virtual interview with Us Weekly, she dished on her parenting experiences while participating in a game of “Mom Confessions.” Among the Pretty Little Liars alum’s admissions include her secret hideout spot, which she uses to have some me-time away from her boyfriend, Matte Babel, and their child.

“In my car, that’s my place,” the actress, 33, told Us while promoting her Openfit partnership. “The bathroom, they can always find me. In my car, it’s like, ‘Where am I?’ You know, [I’m] driving around the block. If I’ve needed to do, like, a work call or get a post up [on social media] or something and I need just some alone time, a car is always my first go-to.”

Mitchell then confessed that she is “absolutely” not afraid to swap out Atlas’ toys from time to time. “On more than one occasion, I am constantly switching in and out toys that I’m sick of hearing the sound,” she said. “I’m like, ‘I don’t know where that one was, sorry.’”

Additionally, the Dollface actress revealed the one thing that she doesn’t always enjoy doing with her baby girl.

“I think it’s just, like, my crazy faces. Bath time for her is, like, a theater production,” she shared. “I do love it, but then she just continues to laugh and I keep doing it, and then my face hurts. I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ But I love it.”

The Béis Travel creator continued, “There really isn’t anything that I don’t enjoy doing with her. She just likes to do things on a repetitive basis. So, you know, once it gets through the 15th time that I’ve done it, I’m like, ‘OK, let’s take a break.”

Mitchell welcomed her first child with Babel, 40, in October 2019 after she suffered a miscarriage. Though the You alum loves being a mother to daughter Atlas, she isn’t eager to give her little one a younger sibling anytime soon.

“We’ll see what happens, you know, when the time is right,” she told Us in January. “It’s not something that we’re constantly focused on.”

The Canada native admitted that she didn’t “love the feeling” of being pregnant, adding, “I absolutely do not [miss it]. My hands were very swollen toward the end, which was very painful. The last two to three months, it just felt like I had constant pins and needles in my hands, which was not the most comfortable. There were probably, like, a few months in there that I enjoyed, but no, I definitely wasn’t somebody that’s like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait [to do this again].’”

Instead, Mitchell has her sights set on her partnership with Openfit. She teamed up with the digital fitness and nutrition platform to launch Four Weeks of Focus, which was developed by Kelsey Heenan. Beginning on January 11, the workout program will allow its members to follow along with Shay’s own wellness journey as she trains for 30 minutes each weekday.

“I think after the year that we had last year, I wasn’t feeling very motivated whatsoever. I just wanted a new start,” she explained to Us. “I wanted something that I could commit to — and this felt like the perfect program for that. It’s four weeks, we work out five days a week for 30 minutes. And I don’t care how busy your schedule [is], we can find those 30 minutes. I’m making all of my teams do them and my friends, so it’s been really, really fun.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi