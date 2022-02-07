A pretty little pregnancy! Shay Mitchell is expecting her and Matte Babel’s second baby.

“Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life,” the actress, 34, captioned her Monday, February 7, baby bump debut via Instagram, referencing her grandmother’s recent passing. “It is also my most challenging season to date. I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life. Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time.”

The Canada native, who shares daughter Atlas, 2, with the 41-year-old journalist, concluded, “Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way.”

The Béis Travel creator announced her grandma’s death last month with a touching Instagram tribute.

“She was and will forever be my best friend,” Mitchell told her followers in the January social media upload. “From the imaginary games she would play with me when I was little to picking me up from high school because I was being bullied, to keeping scrapbooks of every article and magazine cover I have ever been in, she was my No. 1 cheerleader. My heart is broken. … I love you Gram. And I know you’re looking down on me with a drink in hand.”

The Dollface star’s late grandparent had a sweet bond with Atlas. In November 2019, Mitchell brought the then-1-month-old to meet her great-grandma.

One year later, the You alum exclusively told Us Weekly that she and Babel were not “constantly focused on” giving their toddler a sibling.

“We’ll see what happens, you know, when the time is right,” Mitchell explained at the time, noting that Atlas was growing at “such a fast pace” that she was sometimes tempted to conceive again. “I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, you were just a baby a second ago.’ So who knows?”

The Trese voice actress went on to tell Us that she “did not love the feeling” of pregnancy, saying, “I absolutely do not [miss it]. My hands were very swollen toward the end, which was very painful. The last two to three months, it just felt like I had constant pins and needles in my hands, which was not the most comfortable. There were probably, like, a few months in there that I enjoyed, but no, I definitely wasn’t somebody that’s like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait [to do this again].’”

