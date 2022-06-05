This Pretty Little Liars alum is a parent — again! Shay Mitchell gave birth to her and partner Matte Babel’s second baby.

“I recently just had my second child and this is why this is all so much sweeter because this is the first time I’ve actually been outside of the house since having her,” the actress, 35, told E! News at an event for her luggage brand, BÉIS, in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 4. It was her first time being spotted without her baby bump.

Mitchell told her Instagram followers in February that baby No. 2 was on the way with topless bump photos. The Dollface star described the conflicting feelings she felt about her pregnancy and her grandmother’s recent death in the social media upload’s lengthy caption.

“Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life,” the Canada native told her followers at the time. “It is also my most challenging season to date. I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life. Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way.”

The You alum’s former costar Sasha Pieterse commented, “Congratulations mama,” while Babel, 41, added a heart-eye emoji.

The couple first became parents in October 2019 when they welcomed daughter Atlas, now 2. “Never letting go,” Mitchell captioned her baby girl’s Instagram debut at the time.

The following month, the new mom exclusively told Us Weekly that the little one was “an easy baby,” calling herself “really lucky.”

The model was vocal about her plans to give Atlas a sibling by April 2021. “When I held her in my arms and — I know, this gets so mushy — but I was just like, ‘I would do it again,’ and I said that right after,” Mitchell explained to Us. “Yes, [my 33-hour labor] was a long time, but having her and going through that, I was like, ‘I don’t even care. I would do it again.’”

The Bliss author noted that pregnancy was difficult for her, from prenatal depression to swelling.

“I don’t do well with pregnancy,” Mitchell explained. “I’d always heard of your feet being swollen, but for me it was my hands. You realize how crucial your hands are and the discomfort that you have when it involves them is not very fun.”

The Trese voice actress previously told Us in January 2021 how “painful” the swelling was, comparing it to “constant pins and needles in [her] hands.”

Mitchell said, “It was not the most comfortable. There were probably, like, a few months in there that I enjoyed, but no, I definitely wasn’t somebody that’s like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait [to do this again].’”

