Girl gang! Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams love doting on their daughters.

The couple wed in December 2016 in California. Us Weekly confirmed two years later that they were starting a family, and their first baby girl, Aurora, arrived in October 2018.

“The world just got 8lbs heavier,” the Suits alum captioned the infant’s Instagram debut at the time. “Thank you to everyone who fought for and protected our privacy during this incredible and beautiful time in our lives. Everyone is happy and healthy and loving every moment of this. I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment. We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear. It’s a brand new day and a brave new world and they are both beautiful.”

In a post of her own, the Pretty Little Liars actress thanked the actor for being “so supportive” throughout her pregnancy.

“I cannot express how grateful I am,” the Los Angeles native wrote via Instagram. “I couldn’t be more proud to be her mother. To bring a new girl into this world and to do my best to raise her to be kind, strong and whatever the heck she wants to be.”

The pair revealed their firstborn’s name a year later, in October 2019.

The duo didn’t announce their second pregnancy at all. Instead, they surprised their Instagram followers with a photo of their second baby girl in June 2021.

“Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances,” the actress wrote of giving birth in the car while in a hospital parking garage. “A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love.”

Adams welcomed Elliot to the family, writing via Instagram at the time: “[Plus] one. … May your life be as unique and exciting as your arrival.”

The Right Stuff star shared their unconventional birth story later that same month on the “Katie’s Crib” podcast, saying, ”She [was] on all fours, butt facing the windshield. Her butt’s at my head level, so I just go and pull down her pants, and [the baby’s] head is right there. … [It] all took place in the span of about three minutes.”

Keep scrolling to see the rare glimpses that the Canada native and Bellisario have given of their girls over the years, from going on hikes to hanging out at home.