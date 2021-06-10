Five days after Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams announced their daughter’s “unique and exciting” arrival, the pair opened up about her hospital parking garage birth.

By the time the Suits alum, 39, got his parking ticket, the actress, 35, was already “on her hands and knees” and screaming in the backseat, the pair revealed during the Thursday, June 10, episode of Katie Lowe’s “Katie’s Crib” podcast. Adams immediately rushed to a security guard, and one of the Pretty Little Liars’ “incredible howls” led the hospital employee to take their situation seriously and get help.

“She is still on all fours, butt facing the windshield,” the Canada native recalled. “Her butt’s at my head level, so I just go and pull down her pants, and [the baby’s] head is right there.”

Bellisario chimed in, “She was crowning.”

Her husband said that there was “no room for panic” and he delivered the baby himself, explaining, “[It] all took place in the span of about three minutes.” Adams “checked the neck” to make sure their infant’s umbilical cord wasn’t wrapped around it, then after “one more push,” Elliot emerged.

“As soon as I turn her upside down, she starts crying and screaming,” the Right Stuff star said, while his wife added, “I just look over my shoulder, because I’m still on all fours … and I see Patrick holding her upside down, and she’s wailing, so I was like, ‘She’s alive. She’s OK. She’s breathing.’”

The couple teased their daughter’s wild arrival in their Friday, June 4, Instagram reveals. “Welcome to the funhouse, Ms. Elliot Rowena Adams,” the actor captioned an Instagram photo of the newborn holding his finger. “May your life be as unique and exciting as your arrival.”

The Feed star wrote in a post of her own: “Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances. A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love.”

The University of Southern California grad, who is also the mother of Aurora, 2, did not publicly announce her pregnancy. She told Lowes, 39, on Thursday that there were some “really scary moments” ahead of Elliot’s birth, including a false alarm during a 20-week checkup when their doctor couldn’t find her heartbeat.

She and Adams tied the knot in December 2016 in California, and they welcomed Aurora two years later.