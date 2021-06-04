Surprise! Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams announced their second child’s arrival three weeks after her birth.

“Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances,” the actress, 35, captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo with the infant on Friday, June 4. “A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love.”

The Suits alum, 39, added with a post of his own: “[Plus] one. Welcome to the funhouse, Ms. Elliot Rowena Adams. May your life be as unique and exciting as your arrival.”

The couple, who wed in December 2016 in California, are already the parents of daughter Aurora, 2. The pair kept their eldest daughter’s name under wraps until October 2019, one year after her arrival.

The Pretty Little Liars alum explained the inspiration behind the moniker in November 2019, telling Vogue: “We had a different name, and then we were considering boy’s names because we didn’t know what sex she was going to be. We were in Greece, so we were looking at a lot of Greek mythology, and we were like, ‘Oh, if we have a son, maybe we should name it something having to do with the actual sun.’ We were looking at the name Helios, and then we thought that Helios had a sister named Eos, and we didn’t love Eos. But then we learned in Roman mythology that Eos was Aurora, which is the goddess of the dawn. And we thought it would be nice that she would be our dawning of a new day in our life.”

At first, she and the actor found the name “laden and cumbersome.” Bellisario said, “We went back to our other names. [But] Aurora kept on cropping up in both Patrick and my lives. It just wouldn’t go away.”

While the Los Angeles native has kept her kids’ faces off of social media over the years, she did candidly share her “complicated” relationship with breast-feeding in an August 2019 Instagram post.

“No matter how much I HATE pumping … it has been a joy, an honor and a no brainer to feed my daughter this way,” the Feed star wrote at the time. “My body has made it easy for us and I have loved every moment I get to spend this kind of time with her. Not every mother gets that. I don’t know if I will have it for much longer, but I will always take care of her and do what is best for us. (Once again f–k pumping. Love you forever babay girl).”