



Highs and lows. Troian Bellisario got real with her Instagram followers about breast-feeding her 10-month-old daughter.

“I would never have thought something so simple would be so complicated,” the Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, captioned her Tuesday, August 6, social media upload. “My milk came in immediately (so lucky!) my daughter has always eaten well (little bit of reflux but all good) and breast-feeding her was never painful or frustrating (SO RARE) but the mastitis, waking up in the middle of the night to pump, pulling off on the freeway to pump, or hiding in dark corners of houses while pumping or else I can’t sleep it’s SO PAINFUL … having to be conscious of everything I put or do not put in my body (it’s been almost two years if you count pregnancy) and that means alcohol, medication, even melatonin! I can’t even join in all of this cool CBD stuff that’s happening.”

The actress added, “But… no matter how much I HATE pumping or how complicated MY relationship with food is, it has been a joy, an honor and a no brainer to feed my daughter this way. My body has made it easy for us and I have loved every moment I get to spend this kind of time with her. Not every mother gets that. I don’t know if I will have it for much longer, but I will always take care of her and do what is best for us. (Once again f–k pumping. Love you forever babay girl).”

In the Los Angeles native’s Instagram post, she gazed down at her little one while nursing her. In the second, she posed for a pumping mirror selfie.

Bellisario and her husband, Patrick J. Adams, welcomed their baby girl in October 2018. The Suits star, 37, announced the news on Instagram, writing, “The world just got 8lbs heavier. Thank you to everyone who fought for and protected our privacy during this incredible and beautiful time in our lives. Everyone is happy and healthy and loving every moment of this. I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment. We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear. It’s a brand new day and a brave new world and they are both beautiful.”

Adams and Bellisario tied the knot in 2016 in Goleta, California.

