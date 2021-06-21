Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams’ Relationship Timeline

In it for the long haul! After meeting on set in 2009, Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams have found their fairytale ending — but it wasn’t always smooth sailing for the pair.

“Troian broke up with me, and I didn’t want to break up,” Adams revealed to PopSugar in January 2012. “The next day, completely un-ironically, I got an audition for her show, for a very small part on her show. A part that, at that point in my career, I would not have typically gone out for, because it was like, one day of work, on Pretty Little Liars.”

The Suits alum and Bellisario had been dating for one year in 2011 when she decided to break up with him. Adams, however, didn’t want to lose Bellisario and decided to take the audition for the Freeform show as a sign.

“I wanted her back, and so I went after that part with the full force of every single person that works for me in the industry,” he shared. “I had everyone on the phone, calling, saying, ‘We’re going to get this part, we’re going to get this part.’ I prepared for this Pretty Little Liars audition more than I’ve prepared for anything in my life.”

Luckily, Adams’ dedication paid off and the couple got back together shortly after. Us Weekly confirmed in January 2014 that the pair got engaged. They tied the knot two years later.

The twosome have since enjoyed offering glimpses at their romance on social media over the years, including some of their favorite traditions.

“We were tired and overworked and just wanted to have some peace and quiet. So [Adams] invited me over to his apartment where he had built us a pillow fort,” Bellisario reflected via Instagram in December 2016. “He stapled sheets and Christmas lights to the ceiling. We shut the door to the world outside. We didn’t answer our phones. And over pancakes and movies. Long late night conversations and sleep. we got to know each other a little better. That was the first ‘Fort Day.'”

The pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Aurora, in October 2018. In June 2021, they revealed that they secretly welcomed their second daughter,​​ Elliot, one month prior.

“Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances. A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love.” Bellisario captioned a sweet photo of her and her baby via Instagram at the time.

