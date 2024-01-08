Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht have traded the halls of Pearson Specter Litt for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards.

Former Suits costars Adams, 42, and Macht, 51, walked the red carpet together on Sunday, January 7, proving their bond is still going strong years after their series ended.

Adams and Macht worked together on the USA Network show between 2011 and 2018. Adams portrayed Mike Ross, who was hired by senior partner Harvey Specter (Macht) to join his law firm despite not having a legal degree.

When attending the Golden Globes on Sunday, both Adams and Macht were wearing classic tuxedos and assumed their Suits personas while posing for photos. Macht stood slightly in front of Adams as they smiled for photographers.

Their former costars Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen) and Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson) were also spotted at Sunday’s awards show.

Suits went off the air after its eighth season in 2019, one year after Adams and Markle departed the show. (Markle, 42, retired from acting upon her marriage to Prince Harry in late 2018.) Late last year, Suits debuted on Netflix and gained a resurgence in popularity.

“It is having some [moment]. I’ve been traveling a little bit recently and I was in Italy and … it was so different than the first time around,” Adams said during a November 2023 appearance on the “About Last Night Podcast with Adam Ray,” noting Italian strangers repeatedly shouted “Mike Ross” at him during his visit. “People [were] going nuts in a way that it wasn’t when the show was on.”

He added: “The degree to which it is successful right now is almost completely eclipsing the first time. It’s, like, the first run of it was the rehearsal for this, which I guess is, like, the power of Netflix.”

Adams further noted that Suits was a “huge hit” at the time with only a “very select” audience.

“But there’s something that happened,” he said. “Maybe the [SAG-AFTRA] strike, maybe the [coronavirus] pandemic [or] maybe there’s just been so many shows that are very dark and complex and people were like, ‘Wait a minute, where’s my seven seasons of easy-going fair?’”

Adams’ costars also noticed the power of the Suits boom.

“Isn’t that wild?” Markle marveled on the red carpet when she attended Variety’s Power of Women event in November 2023. “It’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting. It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time.”

Abigail Spencer, who recurred on Suits as attorney Dana Scott, has also been surprised that it’s been so popular among Netflix users.

“I was on a group text with the cast and the creators and they were like, ‘Surprise!’ It’s billions of streams, the No. 1 show on Netflix, really in the world,” Spencer, 42, said during an appearance on The Talk earlier this month. “But man, what a thing that [with] streaming things can come back around.”