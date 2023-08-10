Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams sparked a close bond after costarring as love interests — twice.

Some fans may not realize that the actors were originally paired for a 2008 pilot titled Good Behavior.

“I think when we worked together the first time [on Good Behavior], there was this uncomfortable, getting to know each other stuff and [with Suits], we realized we have to get to know each other and become friends very quickly,” Adams recalled during a 2013 interview on Larry King Now.

Adams and Markle were cast as Mike Ross and Rachel Zane, respectively, on USA Network’s Suits in 2011. Mike and Rachel quickly sparked a romance, leading to their nuptials in season 7. Mike and Rachel’s wedding also served as the swan songs for both actors’ series departures. Markle, for her part, retired from acting ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry.

“Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious,” Adams wrote via Instagram in November 2017, congratulating Harry on popping the question. “Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love.”

Adams and Markle continued to keep in touch after she became a member of the royal family. “After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I’m a little scared [to contact her],” he told the Radio Times in an October 2020 profile, referring to his two daughters with wife Troian Bellasario and Markle’s two kids with Harry. “I’m scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation.”

Despite some hesitations to reach out to Markle, Adams has frequently defended her from acting criticism and bullying allegations.

