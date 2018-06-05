Who can blame them? Two of Meghan Markle’s former Suits costars are continuing to share details about “the wedding of the year” where they witnessed their pal marry Prince Harry — and become royalty — on May 19 at St. George’s chapel at Windsor Castle.

Sarah Rafferty and Gabriel Macht recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight, where they shared highlights from the big day while promoting Suits‘ upcoming season. Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen on the hit legal drama show, told the outlet, “It was a wonderful moment to get to see [Meghan] on that day and in that moment. It was special.” Rafferty also touched on Markle walking down the aisle alone after her father Thomas Markle bowed out days before the wedding citing a heart procedure: “Seeing her walk in before she met up with Prince Charles to walk the rest of the way, that was … that was amazing.”

Macht — who plays Harvey Specter on the USA series— had a different type of highlight from the night: seeing Elton John sing “I’m Still Standing,” which he called “an incredible moment.”

Watching the iconic musician perform wasn’t the only instance that moved the actor. “I think, overall, just to be a part of such an uplifting story … A story of inclusion, love. And there’s so much stuff out there that’s so depressing and dark,” Macht told the outlet. “This was just a remarkable day to go and support her and the royal family and it was an amazing time.”

Rafferty, Macht, Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman, and Patrick J. Adams — the latter of whom played Markle’s onscreen love Mike Ross on Suits — were all in attendance with their significant others at Windsor Castle to witness the marriage between the royal couple. However, although they attended the ceremony, they were not invited to the intimate wedding reception at Frogmore House later that evening.

Suits will premiere its eighth season in July — without the Duchess of Sussex, who not only left the show, but has retired from acting altogether.