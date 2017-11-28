Meghan Markle is officially getting her happy ending, and soon fans will know if Rachel Zane does too. USA Network confirmed in a statement on Tuesday, November 28, that Markle was leaving Suits after her engagement announcement to Prince Harry.

“Following the news of Meghan Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry, the beloved Suits star will depart from USA’s legal drama at the end of season seven, which returns to the network in early 2018,” USA began in a blog post. “Suits fans have long admired Markle’s character Rachel Zane for her tenacity and integrity, rising in the ranks at Pearson Specter Litt from a promising paralegal to a full-fledged lawyer who was part of Harvey’s core team. Through the toughest of times — whether professional or personal —Rachel has proven to Suitors around the world that it’s always worth it to fight for what you believe in and never lose faith in yourself.”

The network also released a statement with Universal Cable Productions on Tuesday about her upcoming royal nuptials.

“From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement,” the statement reads. “Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best.”

Sources confirmed to Us Weekly on November 13 that Markle and her on-screen fiancé, Patrick J. Adams, were set to leave Suits at the end of season 7.

Suits creator Aaron Korsh took to Twitter to wish Markle his best.

“Congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement,” Korch tweeted. “Wonderful news, I wish you both a lifetime of happiness. Love, Aaron”

Adams also congratulated her after the news broke on Monday, November 27, via Instagram.

“Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious,” Adams wrote. “Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love.”

USA also teased how Rachel (Markle) and Mike’s (Adams) story will end.

“We can’t tell you what the second half of Suits season seven has in store for Mike and Rachel, but we know there’s at least one wedding featuring the beautiful Meghan Markle set for 2018!” the blog post reads. A source confirmed to Us exclusively on November 14 that Markle and Adams filmed a wedding scene inside a Toronto hotel earlier this month.

As previously reported, royal palace officials announced Harry and Markle are set to wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England in May 2018.

