Royal excitement! Celebrities took to social media to react to the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after palace officials confirmed the news on Monday, November 27.

The newly engaged actress, 36, starred on the USA show Suits for seven seasons, and her costars were some of the first to respond to the exciting news.

“She said she was just going out to get some milk…,” joked Patrick J. Adams, who played Markle’s on-screen fiancé.

Her TV dad, Wendell Pierce, also tweeted his seal of approval. “Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement. Harry you have her TV Father’s blessing. Robert Zane approves @Suits_USA,” he wrote.

Suits stars weren’t the only ones to share in the excitement, other celebrities took to their social media to express their happiness.

“I woke up WAY too excited about the royal engagement news. 💍❤️😭,” Busy Philipps tweeted, sharing her enthusiasm for the couple.

Elizabeth Banks used her social media platform to express her joy. “An American princess!! Weddings are nice. This will make Monday after this long weekend slightly more bearable. Congrats and thank you happy couple.”

From funny to sweet, see how other celebrities reacted to the announcement!

It's crazy, everyone is dancing in the streets here!

(Everyone is politely keeping to themselves, but you can tell they wanna dance) 🇬🇧 https://t.co/Qpd8x3yjv8 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 27, 2017

Based on the number of pop up alerts I’m getting about Prince Harry getting married, this is apparently the most pressing news of the year. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 27, 2017

I would like to offer my very warmest congratulations to HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon their engagement. This is a time of huge celebration for two people in love and, on behalf of myself, the Government and the country, I wish them great happiness for the future. https://t.co/Sfx76X98BW — Theresa May (@theresa_may) November 27, 2017

As previously reported, Clarence House released a statement early Monday morning on behalf of Harry’s father, Prince Charles. It read: “His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.”

“His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month,” the statement continued. “Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace.”

Earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly that Prince Harry designed the ring for his bride-to-be with diamonds from a brooch that once belonged to his mother, Princess Diana.

“Harry asked Meghan’s mother for permission to marry her daughter when they were both in Toronto for the Invictus Games,” another source exclusively tells Us.

Markle, who moved to London in early November after finishing her seventh and final season of Suits, was previously married to actor Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!