A magical moment! The cast of Suits looked back on their experience at Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding while speaking on a panel to promote Pearson, a spinoff of the hit USA Network series.

“The thing I’ll say about it is that we all went as a family,” creator Aaron Korsh said of the May 2018 nuptials at the NBCUniversal TCA Winter Press Tour Pearson panel on Tuesday, January 29, in Pasadena, California. “When we all went, there were about 10 of us or something … it was unbelievable. I think it changed our lives in certain ways forever. But if it had never happened, we were a family on Suits for 10 years.”

Meghan, 37, starred as paralegal Rachel Zane on the legal drama from 2011 to 2017 and exited the series before its eighth and final season. Some of her former costars — including on-screen love Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross), Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen), Gabriel Macht (Harvey Spencer) and Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson) — attended her wedding to Harry, 34, at Windsor Castle in England.

Korsh, 52, also addressed the Duchess of Sussex’s possible return to the show before its series finale. “We’re not currently asking Meghan Markle to leave her position with the royal family and join us,” he said on Tuesday. “I would love it, but I think it’s pretty close to zero.”

The television producer previously shot down claims that the former actress, who is expecting her first child with the Duke of Sussex in late March or April, would make her return to the small screen. “People come in and out of your life so we’ve always had a mix of new and old and I think we will continue with that hopefully in a satisfying way,” he told Deadline in January. “As of this minute, I don’t know which of our old original cast will be back and which won’t because we’re so early in the season.”

However, Korsh teased an Adams cameo in the future. The actor, 37, who departed the show at the same time Meghan did, may appear on Pearson. “I had discussed with Patrick, when he left, the possibility of coming back and we both decided if the time was right and he was up for it and if he had time, that he would do it,” Korsh explained of the Car Dogs actor, who welcomed a daughter with wife Troian Bellisario in October 2018. “We’re just starting our writers’ room. … So I don’t know yet.”

