It’s all love for the royal couple. Before she was Duchess Meghan, Meghan Markle starred on Suits for seven years. So, it was only fitting that the show’s creator, Aaron Korsh, witness her nuptials to Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19. After she said her “I do’s,” the writer took to Twitter to share some intimate details of the “regal” wedding that more than 29 million people watched from home.

“I was asked to write something for The New York Daily News, they were kind enough to print some of it. Here’s the rest,” Korsh, 51, wrote on Twitter on Sunday, May 20, before posting three screenshots of memories of the day, written in his Notes app.

“I can tell you the wedding was the most extraordinary thing I’ve ever seen. From the second we left our castle-esque hotel to the ride up to and through Windsor, to the walk to the Chapel and then afterwards to the reception, it was one once in a lifetime experience after another,” he began.

“Seeing every member of the wedding walk the aisle, Harry looking earnest and somehow vulnerable, Meghan looking strong and proud and regal and beautiful… it started things off amazingly,” he continued. “From there, being in the chapel to experience such a seemingly world-changing event was incredible to have the mix of cultures on so many levels and to have two such capable ambassadors showing the world how it should be was moving beyond words.”

He then shared his celeb sightings!

“After that, the walk to the reception was like a dream where we found ourselves momentarily in step with Sir Elton John and George Clooney. I could tell they really wanted to run up and greet me but it was clear they were too shy. Either that or they had no idea who I was or even that I was there. But I’m pretty sure it was the former,” he continued. “From there it was again one once in a lifetime encounter after another, from John Major to Idris Elba to many others… all this while sharing it all with my wife and members of the Suits family. I can only sum it up by saying it felt like the world was becoming a better place today. But one thing is for sure, my world will forever be richer for having those memories stored away in my consciousness.”

Duchess Meghan’s former Suits costars Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres all attended the wedding.

