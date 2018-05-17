The royal wedding is going to be Litt. Rick Hoffman dropped hints about attending former Suits costar Meghan Markle’s Saturday, May 19, nuptials to Prince Harry.

“Just finishing up my portion of episode 8×04, and then heading east for some special event. I’m very excited about that,” Hoffman teased with a knowing grin in an Instagram video on Wednesday, May 16. He went on to thank Suits fans for their support and to share his excitement about the upcoming season.

#suitorcheckin A post shared by Rick Hoffman (@rickehoffman) on May 15, 2018 at 4:58pm PDT

He added: “Pictures to come of this week and videos potentially.” The Samantha Who? alum later shared a photo with the hashtag “touchdown at Heathrow.”

Hoffman is “heading east” for Markle’s wedding, which is set to place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday. The 47-year-old actor played Louis Litt on the USA series alongside the future royal’s Rachel Zane for seven seasons. The former actress, 36, wrapped filming on the show just days before news of her engagement to the prince broke in November 2017.

Hoffman will be joined by other Suits cast members, including Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty, who have already been showing off their European adventures on social media.

The actor will be in Windsor with Rafferty and Suits costar Gina Torres for a live Today show interview that will air on Friday, May 18. Markle’s former castmates will discuss the impending royal wedding with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Us Weekly reported on Wednesday, May 16, that the Suits cast will attend Markle and Harry’s ceremony and a luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. They were not invited to the private evening reception held at Frogmore House though.

“[The cast is] important to her, but she has a new inner circle of friends,” an insider told Us. “The afternoon reception is for Meghan and Harry’s old circle and the evening establishes their new circle.”