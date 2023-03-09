A prince and princess. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids, son Archie, 3, and 21-month-old daughter Lilibet, are now using their official royal titles.

According to the British royal family’s website, which was updated on Thursday, March 9, the children will now be known as Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex, in line with their parents’ titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch,” a spokesperson for Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, told Good Morning America on Thursday. “This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”

The news comes one day after a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to Us Weekly that Lilibet had been christened on March 3, at which she was referred to as “princess” for the first time. That same day, Us confirmed that she and her brother’s titles would be updated on the royal family’s website.

Although Harry and Meghan gave up their official positions and titles of His/Her Royal Highness upon stepping down from senior royal duties in 2020, Archie and Lilibet became eligible for their titles once King Charles III took the throne following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September 2022.

Following the queen’s passing at the age of 96, other members of the famous family received new titles, too. In addition to being the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William took on the titles of Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cornwall. His wife, Princess Kate, subsequently became the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

Similar to Archie and Lilibet, the names of their cousins Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are now styled as the Princes and Princess of Wales.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Before the change, Harry and Meghan — who tied the knot in 2018 — had been vocal about their kids’ lack of royal titles. Back in 1917, King George V decreed that children of the monarch’s sons should be granted royal titles. Elizabeth amended the decree in 2012 to include William, 40, and Kate’s kids, as William is in direct line for the throne.

During Meghan and Harry’s tell-all CBS interview in March 2021, the former actress — who was pregnant with Lilibet at the time — claimed the royals didn’t want to grant Archie a title, as it would be against “protocol.” However, the lack of a title also meant that her son would not be allotted any special security.

“It was really hard,” the Suits alum stated. “This went on for the last few months of our pregnancy where I’m going, ‘Hold on a second. How does that work? … If he’s not gonna be a prince, he needs to be safe.’”

All of this comes amid ongoing drama between the Sussexes and the royal family. A spokesperson for the couple’s Archewell Foundation told Us on Sunday, March 5, that the two had been invited to Charles’ upcoming coronation on May 6, which also happens to be Archie’s birthday. However, the source noted, “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Tensions between Harry and his family have been tense following the release of his bombshell memoir, Spare, in January. Earlier this month, Charles, 74, decided to vacate the two from their royal residence at Frogmore Cottage in the U.K., a decision a source exclusively told Us was a “blow and a shock” to them.

“King Charles maintains the royal family regaining Frogmore is being done for practical purposes,” the insider added. “The official line will be that the Sussexes are so rarely in the home and it needs to be occupied and maintained by a full-time resident.” The source noted that the cottage is rumored to be passed down to Charles’ brother Prince Andrew, though it has not been confirmed.