Setting the record straight. Meghan Markle clarified that she and Prince Harry were not behind the decision to not give their 22-month-old son, Archie, a royal title.

“They didn’t want him to be a prince or a princess, which would be different from protocol,” the former actress, 39, said of the royal institution during her Sunday, March 7, tell-all interview on CBS, noting that the little one would also not be given security. “It was really hard. … This went on for the last few months of our pregnancy where I’m going, ‘Hold on a second. How does that work? … If he’s not gonna be a prince, he needs to be safe.’”

She and the former military pilot, 36, were given “no explanation” for this decision, Meghan went on to say. “I heard a lot of it through Harry and other parts through conversations with family members. It was a decision they felt was appropriate.”

The pregnant Suits alum “of course” wanted her baby boy to have a prince title “if it meant he was gonna be safe.” She explained that choosing to deny him the title violated the George V convention.

“All around this same time, we had in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan said on Sunday. “That was relayed to me from Harry, those were conversations that family had with him. And I think it was really hard to be able to see those as compartmentalized conversations.”

The Los Angeles native also said that she and Harry “weren’t asked to take” a traditional royal baby photo after their child’s March 2019 birth. (Princess Diana and Duchess Kate previously posed for hospital step pictures with their swaddled infants over the years.)

While many initially believed that the couple had made these choices themselves, those weren’t their “decisions to make,” Meghan explained. “Even though I have a lot of clarity of what comes with the titles good and bad … that is their birthright to then make a choice about.”

She and Harry stepped back from their senior duties as royal family members in January 2020, confirming their official exit last month. The pair spoke on Sunday about their new life in Montecito, California, showing Archie’s backyard chicken coop, as well as footage from their frequent beach walks.

“This year has been crazy for everybody, but to have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we can go for walks as a family and with the dogs, and we can go on hikes — we’ll go down to the beach, which is so close,” Harry gushed. “I guess, the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and tak[ing] him on these bike rides, which is something I was never able to do when I was young. I can see him on the back, and he’s got his arms out.”

The toddler is on his way to becoming a big brother. His parents revealed that their baby girl is due this summer, which Harry is “grateful” for.