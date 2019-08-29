



So long, Specter Litt Wheeler Williams. Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and other members of the Suits cast bid farewell to the long-running drama as filming for the series finale wrapped.

The 46-year-old actress (a.k.a. Donna Paulsen) shared several behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram of herself getting into character. She also snuggled up to costar Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt) in a sweet selfie on Wednesday, August 28. “And that’s a series wrap on my brother @rickehoffman,” she captioned the pic. “No words for this one.”

Macht, for his part, posted a tribute to his wife, Jacinda Barrett. “9 years ago I started the @suits_usa journey. It all began with the most important person in my life by my side,” he wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 29. “This life that has offered us so much…some easy, many challenging, countless miles apart and hours, days, and months separating us and our loved ones not to mention years of sacrifice on so many levels.”

The 47-year-old actor, who plays Harvey Specter, continued: “I count my blessings you sticking with me through to the bitter sweet end of this era. As I have thanked my wonderful crew, my talented ensemble, and the fantastic fans that keep coming back for more…I am most grateful for @jacindabarrett because without her there is no way any of this would have happened. #wedidit #SandL #proofisinthepudding #love #nextchapterstartsrightnow.”

Gina Torres also vocalized her gratitude to the original cast, even though her character, Jessica Pearson, departed the series in season 6. The Pearson star, 50, called her former costars, including Macht, Rafferty, Hoffman, Duchess Meghan and Patrick J. Adams, “family,” writing on Wednesday: “The amount of LIFE that we have walked through together by holding hands, holding space or bearing witness from a distance is staggering.”

The actress went on to praise the troop. “Today I say goodbye for the second and last time to all that made this show so very extraordinary. You know who you are,” she concluded. “You will forever have my deepest love and respect.”

Suits is set to end its nine-season run in September.

Meghan and Adams, both 38, left the show at the end of season 7. The Sneaky Pete alum returned as Mike Ross for an episode sans the Duchess of Sussex’s Rachel Zane earlier this month.

As of season 9, Macht, Rafferty, Hoffman, Katherine Heigl (Samantha Wheeler), Dulé Hill (Alex Williams) and Amanda Schull (Katrina Bennett) make up the cast.

Suits airs on USA Network Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

