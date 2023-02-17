Finding The One! Since their time on Pretty Little Liars, the cast of the hit Freeform series have been candid about their search for love.

The teen drama show, which originally aired from 2010 to 2017, was set in a fictional town where five best friends receive threats about their darkest secrets from an anonymous person. The series starred Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Lucy Hale, Ian Harding, Sasha Pieterse, Tyler Blackburn and Janel Parrish.

Since the series wrapped, spinoffs such as Ravenswood, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin have been released. Original Sin, which aires on HBO Max, is the only follow-up that was renewed for a second season.

After her time playing Aria, Hale has continued to book star-studded projects including films Truth or Dare, Fantasy Island and The Hating Game. On the small screen, the actress appeared on Life Sentence, Riverdale, Katy Keene and Ragdoll.

Meanwhile, in her personal life, the Privileged alum has faced many ups and downs over the years. In January 2023, Hale opened up about the lessons she learned from her exes.

“I haven’t really had rules with dating,” the Tennessee native revealed on Rachel Bilson‘s “Broad Ideas” podcast. “I’ve dated all the way up to 52 — [from] 27 to 52. I’m 33 and I feel like I’ll probably end up with someone around my age or older, just because of the non-negotiables. I feel like a lot of people in that older age bracket will meet those.”

Hale, who was linked to Skeet Ulrich in 2021, seemingly addressed her brief romance with the Scream star. “He was a young 52. I loved it. No bulls–t, almost,” she continued, noting that she wouldn’t rule out dating another older man. “I end up saying no to a lot of the younger ones. No games is a panty dropper. … I was addicted to that chase for a while. But that’s exhausting and we’ve moved past that. No games.”

She added: “I would rather not be around people or sit in silence. Let’s talk about the real stuff. I’ll immediately be like, ‘Where do you think you go when you die?’ I just immediately want to go to that place.”

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star’s onscreen love interest, Harding, however, has remained more tight-lipped about his love life. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that the Odd Birds writer tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Sophie Hart two years prior. The couple exchanged vows after eight years of dating.

Scroll down to see who the Pretty Little Liars cast has dated through the years: