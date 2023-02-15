A milestone worth celebrating. Lucy Hale announced that she officially has been sober for over a year.

Sharing a pic of a cake — with the message “1 Year!” aptly written in icing — the Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, began her Instagram post on Tuesday, February 14, writing, “Bear with me, this is an alternative Valentine’s Day post. This is a post about self-love and about the greatest thing I’ve ever done. On January 2, 2023, I celebrated one year of sobriety.”

Hale — who played Aria Montgomery on PLL — continued, “While this journey has mostly been private, I felt compelled tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved.”

Several celebs congratulated The Hating Game star in the comments section, including Demi Lovato, who has been vocal about her own sobriety journey over the years. “I’m so proud of you sis,” the singer wrote. “I love you so much. Thank you for being a part of my journey and allowing me to be a part of yours.”

Among the outpouring of kind words were several of the star’s former PLL cast mates. Sasha Pieterse and Shay Mitchell showed their love through several emojis, while Troian Bellisario wrote, “Congratulations to you Lucy. This is brave. And cool. And inspirational. And you deserve all the self-love and love from others that goes with it.”

Meanwhile, actor Tyler Blackburn added, “So much love and respect for you,” and Janel Parrish commented, “You’re incredible,” complete with a white heart emoji.

Austin Stowell, who played her love interest in her romcom The Hating Game, chimed in: “So proud of you today and everyday since your journey began. Your gift to yourself will become someone else’s to them. So much love and admiration for this post and you, shortcake. Huge congrats!”

Back in 2017, Hale opened up about her decision to quit drinking in an interview with Byrdie. Noting that she no longer had an interest in being a part of Hollywood’s party scene, she stated, “I’m just always trying to surround myself with better people and be the best version of myself possible.”

She added, “I know it sounds obnoxious to hear people say that, but why not?”

Hale has kept herself booked and busy since her days on Pretty Little Liars. Not long after the series ended in 2017, she starred in the 2018 horror film Truth or Dare before returning to TV for the short-lived series Life Sentence. She played Katy Keene on The CW’s synonymously titled Riverdale spinoff, which ran for 13 episodes in 2020.

Last year, she appeared in a slew of films, including Borrego, Big Gold Brick and The Storied Life of A.J. Fink, with several more projects on their way.