Everything old is new again! Liz, Max, Michael and more Roswell characters from the original series went through modernizations before the reboot premiered two decades later.

Roswell ran from 1999 to 2002 on The WB and later UPN. Shiri Appleby (Liz Parker), Jason Behr (Max Evans), Brendan Fehr (Michael Guerin), Katherine Heigl (Isabel Evans), Colin Hanks (Alex Whitman), Nick Wechsler (Kyle Valenti) and Majandra Delfino (Maria DeLuca) starred as a group of alien and human teens living in an unusual town.

The characters underwent some changes when the show was rebooted as Roswell, New Mexico on The CW in 2019. They were no longer in high school, for one. Jeanine Mason (Liz Ortecho), Nathan Parsons (Max Evans), Michael Vlamis (Michael Guerin), Lily Cowles (Isobel Evans), Tyler Blackburn (Alex Manes), Michael Trevino (Kyle Valenti) and Heather Hemmens (Maria DeLuca) made the drama their own with storylines about immigration and bisexuality.

One thing that did not falter was the series’ proclivity toward complex romantic arcs. “Most of the time, love is what wins at the end of the day. If two people aren’t super compatible with their differences, you can figure it out if that chemistry and attraction is there. I don’t think it’s changed anything feelings-wise,” Vlamis told Us Weekly exclusively in April 2019 of Michael and Alex’s connection. “With the level that their love is on, nothing can get in between them.”

He added: “That just might me be hoping for that and being a hopeless romantic and not wanting someone that I love in the show to walk away from me, no matter what the circumstance is, but I think the love is so strong that he just appreciates the truth.”

The Roswell, New Mexico cast had the support of an original star when the show launched. Appleby directed a season 1 episode of the reboot and returned in season 2 for another. “Good to be back,” the actress captioned an Instagram post in September 2019. “#roswell #directing #fullcircle #tbt.”

The UnREAL alum added in another caption, “Roswell’s my happy place.”

