Is Malex meant to be? Or is Michael and Maria the more likely duo? Just like many viewers, Roswell, New Mexico’s Michael Vlamis sees both sides of it … but does admit that one may be better for Michael at this point.

“Sometimes, no matter how much you love somebody, you can’t get past baggage. I’m not saying that that’s the case right now but I think Michael has bottled up feelings for Alex for so long that it’s kind of nice and it’s fresh to have feelings for someone new,” Vlamis, 29, told Us Weekly exclusively.

In fact, some of the thoughts Michael associates with Alex (Tyler Blackburn) are negative — “a hammer crushing his hand” and “years of hiding his sexuality,” for example.

“Right now, it may not the easier choice but what’s hot, what’s exciting, what’s new, what’s maybe going to put his mind at rest is potentially Maria,” Vlamis added of Heather Hemmen’s DeLuca.

That said, Michael “could have an outstanding relationship with either” down the road, the Chicago native added.

Michael recently revealed to Alex that he’s an alien — something Alex had already figured out. Nonetheless, that doesn’t necessarily change things, at least in Vlamis’ opinion.

“Most of the time, love is what wins at the end of the day. If two people aren’t super compatible with their differences, you can figure it out if that chemistry and attraction is there. I don’t think it’s changed anything feelings-wise,” he said. “With the level that their love is on, nothing can get in between them. That just might me be hoping for that and being a hopeless romantic and not wanting someone that I love in the show to walk away from me no matter what the circumstance is, but I think the love is so strong that he just appreciates the truth.”

If you glance at social media during an episode of Roswell, New Mexico, shippers of both relationship are out there. Additionally, most agree that Vlamis could have chemistry with absolutely anyone. He credits that to an acting teacher who constantly told him he wasn’t doing a good job, even when he thought he nailed a scene.

“She was very hard on me to the point where I thought maybe I wasn’t supposed to be an actor and I should quit. But it was what I needed – it was that tough love. She just got me to a point where I realized this isn’t acting, I’m not acting. I have to feel, in that moment when I’m with Heather, I am in love with Heather,” he explained. “Maybe I’m a psychopath but I’m pretty good at really convincing myself that I am in love with her. Or I’m in love with Tyler. … I treat it as if it’s actually happening. When we yell cut, it’s not like I’m out of the feeling immediately.”

Roswell: New Mexico airs on The CW Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

