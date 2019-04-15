Kyle Valenti is about to go dark. On the Tuesday, April 16, episode of Roswell, New Mexico, Alex (Tyler Blackburn) and Kyle (Michael Trevino) continue on their journey to discover the truth by uncovering another part of “Project Shepherd.” However, it might not provide the answers either of them were hoping for.

“The more he finds out, the deeper he gets into it, the tougher it gets. Kyle goes through a shift,” Trevino, 34, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “And it’s not exactly the most positive one.”

For so long, Kyle had one goal: Protect Liz (Jeanine Mason). However, that’s taken a back seat with the mysteries surrounding his father. Plus, Liz has been a bit busy.

“Kyle still doesn’t trust Max. He’s still very observant of Max. At the same time, he doesn’t want to get between them,” the Vampire Diaries vet says. “There’s just so much more involved with this information about his family that’s becoming a number one priority. Although he is protecting Liz overall, she seems to be fine with Max.”

In fact, finding out the truth about what happened to his father “has taken over” Kyle’s mind, Trevino says. So much so that Michael (Michael Vlamis) steps in to help and although they “butt heads,” they have to tolerate one another. “Alex is between both of them like a buffer stone. They all, in some capacity, need one another, moving forward,” he notes.

The last two episodes of the season will also show more of Kyle’s relationship with his mother and how his discoveries impact her as well.

“His life has completely been turned upside down,” Trevino says. “Kyle is walking on egg shells around his mother a bit because all this information is new to her as well. Old emotions and feelings about her husband who is no longer alive are coming up so he’s being very mindful of that, wants to be careful about that and protect her but also wants her to know the truth.”

Overall, the Out of Control star is thrilled about the turn the season has taken because of the challenge of going dark. While he went pretty dark in The Vampire Diaries, he wasn’t human – so things were very different: “[The writers] thought I could do it. In our finale, there are a few moments that are pretty heavy, and I think we did Kyle’s story line justice by going down this dark path. I’m just so grateful.”

Roswell, New Mexico airs on The CW Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. The series has not yet been renewed for a second season.

