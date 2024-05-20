Chicago Med actress Torrey DeVitto is pregnant with her and fiancé Jared LaPine‘s first baby.

DeVitto, 39, debuted her baby bump via Instagram on Sunday, May 19. “🤍🤍🤍Baby girl arriving this November🤍🤍🤍,” she gushed in the caption.

The Pretty Little Liars alum and her fiancé posed together on a porch for a sweet photo shoot, with DeVitto resting one hand on LaPine’s shoulders. She cradled her growing bump and gazed lovingly into his eyes.

Friends and former costars celebrated the couple’s happy news in the comments section. “Yayay!!! 😍,” wrote Danica McKellar, while Drew Seeley added, “Aww wonderful. Big congrats you two ❤️.”

Related: One Chicago Cast Dating Histories: Who the Stars Have Dated in Real Life The casts of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. continually bring the heat on screen — and some of the stars have equally as fiery romances off camera. Chicago P.D.’s Jesse Lee Soffer and Sophia Bush, for example, dated from 2014 to 2016. Their red-hot relationship seemed to mirror their TV characters’ Jay Halstead […]

Christie Brinkley gushed, “Oh my! I just burst into tears‼️ Your Mom must be over the Moon! And I can see the stars in your eyes! What a beautiful couple ! That’s going to be some baby‼️im so happy for all of you‼️,” adding red and yellow heart emojis.

Brittany Snow commented, “TOR!!! Oh my goodness!! 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕.”

LaPine shared his own sweet announcement on Sunday, teasing in an Instagram caption, “Welp, here’s to hoping she gets her mother’s genes 😎 (November 2024).”

The pair’s pregnancy reveal comes less than one year after Us Weekly broke the news of their engagement in September 2023. A source exclusively told Us at the time that LaPine “proposed at home on her farm in Michigan” over Labor Day weekend.

“It was a big surprise, even though they had talked about it someday, she didn’t know it was happening that week at all,” the insider added.

Related: Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2024 So many stars have announced that they are expanding their broods by welcoming babies in 2024. “Baby Miller-Holmes. Due June 2024 🥹❤️,” Too Hot to Handle alums Emily Miller and Cam Holmes wrote via a joint post to Instagram to announce the news of their rainbow baby on January 1. (The couple had previously shared […]

The couple met through DeVitto’s cousin and had been together for six months before taking the big step. “They are not planning the wedding just yet, but she is eager to start,” the source told Us.

DeVitto and LaPine first appeared on each other’s social media feeds three months prior. “Enter Cheesy/Sappy line here,” he captioned a pair of selfies in June 2023, to which DeVitto replied, “I love us.”

Later that month, she gave fans a closer look at their love story. “Michigan Poppies and Pride 🧡 #HappiestPlaceOnEarth,” the Vampire Diaries alum gushed alongside photos with LaPine and her sister Maryelle.

Before finding love with LaPine, DeVitto was married to Paul Wesley from 2011 to 2013. She moved on with comedian Rick Glassman before sparking a romance with Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer. Following their breakup in 2019, DeVitto briefly dated Blue Bloods star Will Estes and was linked to Chicago Cubs manager David Ross from 2021 to 2023.