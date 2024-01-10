Jesse Lee Soffer has found love within the One Chicago family on multiple occasions, but he has yet to find The One.

The former Chicago P.D. star made headlines in 2014 when he was linked to his TV partner Sophia Bush. The twosome met on set while playing Detective Jay Halstead and Detective Erin Lindsay, respectively.

While their characters, dubbed “Linstead” by fans, ran hot for multiple seasons ahead of Bush’s 2017 exit, their off-camera romance fizzled out by 2016.

“Who hasn’t been through heartbreak?” Soffer teased during a November 2017 interview with Chicago Now’s Nekia Nichelle. “I don’t know a single person who hasn’t been through a rough heartbreak. I feel like it makes you stronger.”

Soffer seemed to overcome his breakup by moving on with Chicago Med star Torrey DeVitto, but the pair called it quits in 2019. Soffer, who announced his departure from Chicago P.D. in 2022, has since kept his relationship status under the radar.

Scroll down to see the actor’s full dating history: