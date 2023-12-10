The One Chicago family has been put through the wringer in 2023 due to an onslaught of casting changes — and Us Weekly is helping viewers keep track of them all.

Us confirmed in January that Chicago Fire would look a little different for the remainder of season 11 after Taylor Kinney took a temporary “leave of absence.” The actor, who has played Lieutenant Kelly Severide since the show’s 2012 premiere, was reportedly dealing with a personal matter.

Three months later, NBC announced that Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. were all renewed for another season, which was a bright spot in the calendar year for fans.

Chicago Med faced its own shakeup in May when Nick Gehlfuss walked away from the series after eight seasons. Chicago P.D. didn’t lose any cast members for the 2023 season, but Tracy Spiridakos announced in October that the upcoming season 11, which premieres in January 2024, will be her last.

Scroll down for all the One Chicago ups and downs that took place in 2023:

Taylor Kinney Takes ‘Chicago Fire’ Leave of Absence

Us confirmed in January that Kinney would be temporarily off the show for the remainder of season 11. Throughout the season, Kinney’s character was mentioned on several occasions, hinting at his future return. Us confirmed in October that the actor will be back for the start of season 12, but how often he’ll be featured has not been determined.

Jesse Spencer Makes ‘Chicago Fire’ Comeback

Amid Kinney’s absence, Spencer reprised his role as Captain Matt Casey for an April episode. He returned for a second time during the season 11 finale in May. Spencer previously exited the drama in October 2021 after 10 seasons.

Jesse Lee Soffer Returns to ‘Chicago P.D.’ as Director

Following his departure from the procedural crime drama in fall 2022, Soffer returned to the Chicago P.D. set in March. He didn’t reprise his role as Detective Jay Halstead, however, but instead made his directorial debut with the “Deadlocked” episode.

“It was great. It was pretty seamless. Working with everybody for 10 seasons together, we all direct each other here and there. We’re all figuring out ways to make scenes come to life and bring what’s on the page to the camera,” Soffer exclusively told Us ahead of the episode’s debut. “And so we’ve been doing it all along. It was an easy transition.”

Brian Tee Makes ‘Chicago Med’ Directorial Debut

Tee portrayed Dr. Ethan Choi on the medical drama for eight seasons before his December 2022 exit, but he didn’t stay away too long, making his P.D. directorial debut in March.

“I enjoy the people. At the end of the day, that’s what really matters,” Tee told Variety in March of his future on the show. “I love the cast, I love the crew. To be able to come back and play with them again would just be a joy to do. The door will always be open.”

Nick Gehlfuss Says Goodbye to ‘Chicago Med’

Gehlfuss surprised Med viewers in May when his character, Dr. Will Halstead, left the Windy City during the final moments of the season 8 finale. Will took a plane out of Chicago, and when he arrived at his destination, he was picked up by ex-fiancée Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto).

“It was a difficult decision, but ultimately, I felt I’d taken Dr. Halstead as far as I can go with him. I think that comes down to a creative part of you, or the energy or spirit you have that you’re either built for a very long time with one person or not,” Gehlfuss told Variety after his departure. “I am attracted to the profession for the variety in it, and eight years is a long time. It’s two college degrees! I’m joking now that I basically have a doctorate in television.”

He noted that while it was sad to leave the show, his character reuniting with his true love felt like the right move. “It was a beautiful moment, and one that I hope brings some closure to the fans,” Gehlfuss explained. “Because this relationship has come full circle for Will and Natalie.”

Tracy Spiridakos Announces ‘Chicago P.D.’ Exit

News broke in October that Spiridakos will be leaving P.D. after the upcoming season 11, which premieres next year. The actress, who plays Detective Haley Upton, has yet to publicly comment on her future. Spiridakos has been part of the cast since season 4 in 2017.

Kara Killmer Is Leaving ‘Chicago Fire’

Us confirmed in November that Killmer will reprise her role as paramedic Sylvie Brett in Chicago Fire’s upcoming season 12, but it will be her last. Killmer joined Fire during season 3 in 2014 and has made several crossover appearances on Med and P.D.

Killmer hasn’t addressed her departure, but she shared throwback pictures from her start on the series via Instagram in November. “These are the very first few pictures I took, or was tagged in, when I first came to Chicago,” she shared. “Going up in the Squad 1 basket was my first exposure to the CFD — some of the best firefighters in the country! The view from my very first apartment was absolutely stunning and the beginning of a love affair with the gorgeous city of Chicago!”

Alberto Rosende Gears Up to Say Goodbye to ‘Chicago Fire’

Rosende announced in December that the season 12 premiere will be his last episode on Fire. The actor played firefighter Blake Gallo for four seasons before exiting the show. “When I decided to end my time with Chicago [Fire], it wasn’t easy,” he wrote via his Instagram Story on December 2. “The people I’ve met were truly special, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime and the story I got to tell was one that made me proud. Can’t wait to see what else is in store and I wish everyone the best in shooting the rest of the season!”

All-new One Chicago episodes begin on NBC Wednesday, January 7, 2024. Season 9 of Chicago Med premieres at 8 p.m. ET, season 12 of Chicago Fire follows at 9 p.m. ET and season 11 of Chicago P.D. starts at 10 p.m. ET.