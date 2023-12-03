Chicago Fire’s Alberto Rosende is opening up about his decision to leave Firehouse 51 — and the show.

“When I decided to end my time with Chicago [Fire], it wasn’t easy,” Rosende, 30, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, December 2. “The people I’ve met were truly special, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime and story I got to tell was one that made me proud.”

Rosende, who has played firefighter Blake Gallo for four seasons of the NBC drama, is set to make his final appearance during the Season 12 premiere in January.

“Can’t wait to see what else is in store and I wish everyone the best in shooting the rest of the season!” Rosende concluded in his Story.

Deadline was the first to report the news last month that Rosende was leaving the show. According to the outlet, his departure was “fully amicable.”

The actor made his debut on the show during episode 2 of Chicago Fire Season 8 and has since crossed over onto one episode of Chicago P.D. and one episode of Chicago Med. Initially, Gallo was written as a recurring character, but he became a series regular in 2019.

Rosende is not the only actor who’s exiting the show. While Kara Killmer, who portrays paramedic Sylvie Brett, will reprise her role during Season 12, Us Weekly confirmed it will be her final year.

Killmer, 35, has been a part of the show since Season 3. While the actress has yet to address her exit, she reminisced about her time on the series via Instagram last month.

“These are the very first few pictures I took, or was tagged in, when I first came to Chicago,” Killmer wrote via Instagram. “Going up in the Squad 1 basket was my first exposure to the CFD — some of the best firefighters in the country! The view from my very first apartment was absolutely stunning and the beginning of a love affair with the gorgeous city of Chicago!”

Us confirmed in October that Taylor Kinney, however, will return to play Lieutenant Kelly Severide for the start of Season 12. It is yet to be determined if Kinney, 42, will be a series regular, according to TVLine, who was first to report the news. (The actor left the show in January for a temporary “leave of absence.”)

Due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the upcoming season pushed back its typical fall premiere date.

Season 12 of Chicago Fire will premiere on NBC Wednesday, January 17, at 9 p.m. ET.