Kara Killmer is checking out of the Chicago Fire ambulance bay after nine seasons.

Killmer, 35, is set to reprise her role of Sylvie Brett for the upcoming season 12, which will be her last, Us Weekly can confirm. TVLine broke the news.

Killmer’s character, a paramedic, made her Chicago Fire debut in season 3. She has since appeared in 193 episodes of Fire and made dozens of cameos on Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. crossovers.

While Killmer has not addressed her TV departure, she took to Instagram on Thursday, November 16, to reminisce about her tenure on the NBC series.

“These are the very first few pictures I took, or was tagged in, when I first came to Chicago,” Killmer wrote via Instagram, sharing a photo carousel of behind-the-scenes memories. “Going up in the Squad 1 basket was my first exposure to the CFD — some of the best firefighters in the country! The view from my very first apartment was absolutely stunning and the beginning of a love affair with the gorgeous city of Chicago!”

On the show, Brett has been partnered with the likes of Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund), Peter Mills (Charlie Barnett) and Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) in Ambulance 61 before being promoted to Paramedic in Charge. Brett also was involved in an on-and-off relationship with firefighter Matt Casey, played by Jesse Spencer. Spencer, 44, announced his own exit from the show during 2021’s season 10. He ultimately returned for the tenth season finale and continues to direct several of the show’s episodes.

“We just love the character and love the actor so much,” Chicago Fire co-showrunner Andrea Newman exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022 of Spencer’s brief return. “We knew that we wanted to have him and he’s a very busy guy, and we also were scared that his schedule would be [booked], but he’s made himself available for this episode, which is fantastic. It’s a long time coming.”

Newman added: “We would take him anytime we could get him. This was a particularly special episode. As Derek [Haas] keeps saying, we were willing to beg, borrow and steal to get him there and he obliged.”

Fellow showrunner Haas, 53, noted to Us at the time that there was “no guarantee” that Spencer would make additional appearances on Chicago Fire.

Spencer’s Casey later returned for an episode of season 11 following Taylor Kinney’s (Kelly Severide) leave of absence earlier this year. Us confirmed in October that Kinney, 42, will come back for season 12.

A premiere date for season 12 has yet to be revealed.