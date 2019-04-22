If there’s one thing Dick Wolf isn’t afraid of, it’s killing off a beloved character. A fact that fans of the One Chicago universe — ie. Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — know all too well.

The franchise kicked off in 2012 with Chicago Fire; after its success, Chicago P.D. was launched in 2014 and Chicago Med followed in 2015. However, the cast of each show has changed drastically through the years. While some characters were killed off – RIP Leslie Shay – others exited the show because they felt it was time.

Monica Raymund, who was a series regular on Chicago Fire from its debut, decided to hang up her hose in 2018. “It has been an honor to play Dawson on Chicago Fire and one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. I am so thankful for the journey and especially to all of you for watching, but I have made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next chapter in life,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “I’ll always be proud to have played a fierce paramedic with such an incredible cast and crew. On to the next! See you on the ice. Love, Monica.”

That said – the end isn’t always the end. Dawson wasn’t killed on the show, but took a job in Puerto Rico, and creator Derek Haas is hopeful that someday she’ll return. “It’s not the end as far as I’m concerned. It may not happen right away, but there is more of that story to be told,” he tweeted after her announcement. “I hope we keep going for seasons to come and get a chance to tell it. I won’t stop hoping if you won’t.”

While that may work for Dawson – still hoping she’ll return someday – other characters were shockingly killed off. Scroll through our gallery for some of the most shocking One Chicago departures.