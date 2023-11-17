After having to postpone their traditional fall primetime TV lineups due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, networks are ramping up for an even bigger 2024.
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike ended in September after nearly five months, culminating in better wages and labor laws for its members. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), who joined the picket lines in July, came to a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) in November.
In the wake of the strikes’ conclusion, ABC and CBS announced in early November that their upcoming TV schedules will be packed with beloved series, including Grey’s Anatomy’s 20th season and the return of NCIS for season 21 and NCIS: Hawai’i for season 3.
While CBS previously had Kathy Bates’ new Matlock revival on the docket for the 2023-2024 season, the show is now being pushed to the 2024-2025 TV season. Poppa’s House, starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., has also been shifted to the next television cycle.
ABC, meanwhile, acquired FOX’s 9-1-1 in May. The police drama will make its new network debut on Thursday, March 14, ahead of Grey’s and Station 19. 9-1-1: Lone Star, however, stayed at FOX and has been pushed from a midseason premiere to a fall 2024 return, according to TV Line.
Scroll down to see what network shows are returning in the new year as part of the Primetime 2024 lineup:
ABC
Monday, January 22
The Bachelor: 8 p.m. (season 28, two-hour premiere)
20/20 true crime edition: 10 p.m. (title TBA)
Wednesday, February 7
The Conners: 8 p.m. (season 6 premiere)
Not Dead Yet: 8:30 p.m. (season 2 premiere)
Abbott Elementary: 9 p.m. (season 3, one-hour premiere)
Judge Steve Harvey: 10 p.m.
Wednesday, February 14
Abbott Elementary: 9 p.m. (regular half-hour slot)
Sunday, February 18
American Idol: 8 p.m. (season 22, two-hour premiere)
What Would You Do?: 10 p.m.
Tuesday, February 20
Will Trent: 8 p.m. (season 2 premiere)
The Rookie: 9 p.m. (season 6 premiere)
The Good Doctor: 10 p.m. (season 7 premiere)
Thursday, March 14
9-1-1: 8 p.m. (season 7 premiere, formerly on Fox)
Grey’s Anatomy: 9 p.m. (season 20 premiere)
Station 19: 10 p.m. (season 7 premiere)
CBS
Sunday, February 11
Tracker: 10 p.m. (series premiere)
Monday, February 12
The Neighborhood: 8 p.m. (season 6 premiere)
Bob Hearts Abishola: 8:30 p.m. (season 5 premiere)
NCIS: 9 p.m. (season 21 premiere)
NCIS: Hawai’i: 10 p.m. (season 3 premiere)
Tuesday, February 13
FBI: 8 p.m. (season 6 premiere)
FBI: International: 9 p.m. (season 3 premiere)
FBI: Most Wanted: 10 p.m. (season 5 premiere)
Thursday, February 15
Young Sheldon: 8 p.m. (season 7 premiere)
Ghosts: 8:30 p.m. (season 3 premiere)
So Help Me Todd: 9 p.m. (season 2 premiere)
Tracker: 10 p.m. (series premiere repeat)
Friday, February 16
S.W.A.T.: 8 p.m. (season 7 premiere — final season)
Fire Country: 9 p.m. (season 2 premiere)
Blue Bloods: 10 p.m. (season 14 premiere)
Sunday, February 18
60 Minutes: 7 p.m.
The Equalizer: 8 p.m. (season 4 premiere)
Tracker: 9 p.m. (regular time slot premiere)
CSI: Vegas: 10 p.m. (season 3 premiere)
Wednesday, February 28
Survivor: 8 p.m. (season 46, two-hour premiere)
Thursday, February 29
ELSBETH: 10 p.m. (series premiere)
Wednesday, March 6
Survivor: 8 p.m. (two-hour episode)
Wednesday, March 13
Survivor: 8 p.m. (return to 90-minute episodes)
The Amazing Race: 9:30 p.m. (season 36, 90-minute episodes)