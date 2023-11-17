After having to postpone their traditional fall primetime TV lineups due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, networks are ramping up for an even bigger 2024.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike ended in September after nearly five months, culminating in better wages and labor laws for its members. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), who joined the picket lines in July, came to a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) in November.

In the wake of the strikes’ conclusion, ABC and CBS announced in early November that their upcoming TV schedules will be packed with beloved series, including Grey’s Anatomy’s 20th season and the return of NCIS for season 21 and NCIS: Hawai’i for season 3.

While CBS previously had Kathy Bates’ new Matlock revival on the docket for the 2023-2024 season, the show is now being pushed to the 2024-2025 TV season. Poppa’s House, starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., has also been shifted to the next television cycle.

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2023-2024? As networks make decisions about their roster of shows, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which projects have been canceled. As Abbott Elementary‘s second season premiered on ABC, the hit sitcom received an early renewal for season 3. The ABC series — which stars Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, […]

ABC, meanwhile, acquired FOX’s 9-1-1 in May. The police drama will make its new network debut on Thursday, March 14, ahead of Grey’s and Station 19. 9-1-1: Lone Star, however, stayed at FOX and has been pushed from a midseason premiere to a fall 2024 return, according to TV Line.

Scroll down to see what network shows are returning in the new year as part of the Primetime 2024 lineup:

ABC

Monday, January 22

The Bachelor: 8 p.m. (season 28, two-hour premiere)

20/20 true crime edition: 10 p.m. (title TBA)

Wednesday, February 7

The Conners: 8 p.m. (season 6 premiere)

Not Dead Yet: 8:30 p.m. (season 2 premiere)

Abbott Elementary: 9 p.m. (season 3, one-hour premiere)

Judge Steve Harvey: 10 p.m.

Wednesday, February 14

Abbott Elementary: 9 p.m. (regular half-hour slot)

Related: 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 Is About to Be a Lot Shorter: What to Know Abbott Elementary left several characters at a crossroads ahead of season 3 — and behind the scenes obstacles have since created more challenges for the show. The season 2 finale, which aired in April 2023, focused on Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) finally addressing their feelings for each other. While fans hoped […]

Sunday, February 18

American Idol: 8 p.m. (season 22, two-hour premiere)

What Would You Do?: 10 p.m.

Tuesday, February 20

Will Trent: 8 p.m. (season 2 premiere)

The Rookie: 9 p.m. (season 6 premiere)

The Good Doctor: 10 p.m. (season 7 premiere)

Thursday, March 14

9-1-1: 8 p.m. (season 7 premiere, formerly on Fox)

Grey’s Anatomy: 9 p.m. (season 20 premiere)

Station 19: 10 p.m. (season 7 premiere)

CBS

Sunday, February 11

Tracker: 10 p.m. (series premiere)

Monday, February 12

The Neighborhood: 8 p.m. (season 6 premiere)

Bob Hearts Abishola: 8:30 p.m. (season 5 premiere)

NCIS: 9 p.m. (season 21 premiere)

NCIS: Hawai’i: 10 p.m. (season 3 premiere)

Tuesday, February 13

FBI: 8 p.m. (season 6 premiere)

FBI: International: 9 p.m. (season 3 premiere)

FBI: Most Wanted: 10 p.m. (season 5 premiere)

Related: Complete Guide to the 'NCIS' Universe The NCIS family just keeps growing — with a grand total of six shows within the franchise as of 2023. While many fans might think the naval intelligence-based franchise began with NCIS, that’s not the case. The flagship NCIS show was actually JAG, which debuted on NBC in 1995. The series followed military lawyers in […]

Thursday, February 15

Young Sheldon: 8 p.m. (season 7 premiere)

Ghosts: 8:30 p.m. (season 3 premiere)

So Help Me Todd: 9 p.m. (season 2 premiere)

Tracker: 10 p.m. (series premiere repeat)

Friday, February 16

S.W.A.T.: 8 p.m. (season 7 premiere — final season)

Fire Country: 9 p.m. (season 2 premiere)

Blue Bloods: 10 p.m. (season 14 premiere)

Sunday, February 18

60 Minutes: 7 p.m.

The Equalizer: 8 p.m. (season 4 premiere)

Tracker: 9 p.m. (regular time slot premiere)

CSI: Vegas: 10 p.m. (season 3 premiere)

Wednesday, February 28

Survivor: 8 p.m. (season 46, two-hour premiere)

Related: Dick Wolf TV Universe: Biggest and Best Crossover Connections All is fair in the Dick Wolf universe! After getting his start as a writer on Hill Street Blues in 1980s, the producer shot to superstardom when he created Law & Order in 1990. The TV giant has since helmed multiple Law & Order spinoffs, including the long-running series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, […]

Thursday, February 29

ELSBETH: 10 p.m. (series premiere)

Wednesday, March 6

Survivor: 8 p.m. (two-hour episode)

Wednesday, March 13

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Survivor: 8 p.m. (return to 90-minute episodes)

The Amazing Race: 9:30 p.m. (season 36, 90-minute episodes)