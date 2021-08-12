So happy together! Ian Harding is officially off the market after secretly marrying his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Hart — nearly two years ago.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that the Pretty Little Liars alum and photographer tied the knot in late 2019 after eight years of dating. Though the pair have occasionally appeared on red carpets together, they’ve largely kept their relationship private.

“I enjoy performing, but I don’t actually like everything else that comes with it, like the need to constantly put yourself out there on social media,” the Odd Birds author told Ability magazine in 2020. “I still get weird looks if I’m at a party and someone says, ‘Oh, we’re going to take a photo.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I don’t really want to take any photos.’ … It’s fun to be in front of a camera, but I never want to see the end product.”

Hart, for her part, seems to prefer being behind the camera too, so long as she’s the person taking the pictures. “She surprises me every day,” the Ford v Ferrari star told MyDomaine in 2018.

Though Harding was in a relationship with Hart for most of PLL‘s run, some fans held out hope for a real-life romance between him and his on-screen girlfriend, Lucy Hale, but both parties maintained that things would only ever be platonic between them.

“Ian is a doll. He is the coolest guy in the world,” the Katy Keene alum told Seventeen in 2011. “So funny. And I feel like our chemistry works so well. People are rooting for us to date, but it will never happen. He’s literally like a brother to me!” She did, however, admit to having a crush on him during season 1 of the show.

Since PLL ended in 2017, Harding and Hart have settled into their life in Los Angeles, where they share a home with their two Labradoodles, Mochi and Bailey.

“I wanted to live in an area that was tucked away,” the lupus advocate told MyDomaine of the couple’s home, which is located in a quiet canyon. “I didn’t want to hear any cars. I wanted to see birds and trees, so the canyon made the most sense.”

Harding, who’s also an avid bird watcher, also needed a place where he could encounter wildlife. “I had notebooks full of drawings of [birds] that I copied out of an Audubon field guide,” the actor wrote in his 2017 memoir. “And in second grade, I once threw a tantrum when my science project group wanted to build a model volcano instead of a bird feeder.”

