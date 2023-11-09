Ashley Benson and fiancé Brandon Davis are reportedly married three months after getting engaged.

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, and Davis, 44, recently got hitched, according to Entertainment Tonight and People.

Earlier this month, Ashley’s mother, Shannon Benson, fueled speculation that the pair had secretly tied the knot. Shannon posted an Instagram carousel on Friday, November 3, that included a snap of what appeared to be Ashley’s engagement ring nestled next to a secondary gold band. A man’s hand, wearing his own gold ring, was seen next to the actress in the pic.

Neither Ashley nor Davis have confirmed their nuptials. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Brandon, who is the grandson of late oil tycoon Marvin Davis, proposed to Ashley in July after less than one year together.

“My best frienddddd. I love you,” Ashley wrote via her Instagram Story at the time, sharing a snap of her oval-shaped diamond ring.

After years of friendship, Ashley and Brandon were first linked in January when they stepped out at a Los Angeles Lakers game. They made their social media debut as a couple the following June.

“They’re head over heels in love,” a source exclusively told Us in August. “Ashley feels secure and safe with him.”

Nearly three months later, Us broke the news that Ashley is pregnant with the pair’s first baby. “She’s around the four-month [mark] and so excited to be a mom, she’s been eating really well and taking care of her body,” a second source told Us in October. “Ashley’s family is also thrilled for her.”

Ashley debuted her baby bump earlier this week when she and Brandon went shopping at the Babylist Beverly Hills showroom on Monday, November 6.

Ashley, who has long wanted to become a mother, previously dated Ryan Good, Cara Delevingne and G-Eazy before finding love with Brandon. Despite her high-profile romances, she often preferred to keep her relationships to herself.

“I usually keep my relationships private,” she told Cosmopolitan UK in a March 2021 interview. “You obviously can’t help if you get photographed together. [But] it’s more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it’s best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you’re not exploiting it.”

Brandon, for his part, was previously linked to Mischa Barton and Lindsay Lohan in the early 2000s.