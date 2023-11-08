Ashley Benson is stocking up on the essentials as she awaits the arrival of her first child with fiancé Brandon Davis.

Benson, 33, and Davis, 44, were spotted shopping at the Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom on Monday, November 6. The Pretty Little Liars alum wore a black leather jacket and matching pants for the occasion while her fiancé dressed down in a gray sweater.

Us Weekly confirmed last month that the couple were expecting their first child.

“She’s around the four month [mark] and so excited to be a mom, she’s been eating really well and taking care of her body,” the insider exclusively shared with Us. “Ashley’s family is also thrilled for her.”

A second source told Us that Benson has “always wanted to be mom.”

“She wanted to start a family with Brandon. It was something that was extremely important to him and was vocalized from the very beginning,” the insider said at the time. “She initially wasn’t expecting to have kids at this time in her life but that changed after falling so deeply in love with him.”

Benson, meanwhile, has previously spoken about wanting to have a family of her own one day.

“I want, like, 25 kids. Now [my former Pretty Little Liars costars Troian Bellisario and Shay Mitchell] are going to help with mine whenever I get pregnant — not anytime soon — but it’ll be fun,” she told People in a September 2019 interview, adding that she already bought “three vintage T-shirts for [her] future children.”

“I’m going to keep them until they can wear them. I will go crazy,” Benson joked at the time.

The actress was first linked to Davis — who is the grandson of late oil magnate Marvin Davis — in January after they were seen together at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game. Five months later, the pair made it Instagram official after Benson shared photos of them attending a friends wedding together.

In July, Benson announced that her and Davis were engaged.

“My best frienddddd. I love you,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time next to a photo of her oval-shaped engagement ring.

Following their whirlwind engagement, a third source told Us in August that Benson and Davis were “head over heels in love.”

“Ashley feels secure and safe with him,” the insider shared, adding that the duo were friends for several years before becoming a couple.

Prior to her romance with Davis, Benson was in an on-off relationship with rapper G-Eazy from 2020 to 2022 and had a romance with Cara Delevingne from 2018 to 2020. Davis, for his part, was linked to Mischa Barton, Paris Hilton and Brittny Gastineau.