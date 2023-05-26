Off the market! Bella Thorne and Mark Emms are engaged after nearly one year of dating.

According to Vogue, the Mulberry founder popped the question on May 13 — one day before Mother’s Day — with a 10-plus carat diamond ring. Shortly after Emms got down on one knee at his love’s California house, they celebrated with their families.

Thorne, 25, debuted her ring via her Instagram on Friday, May 26, showing off the emerald-cut stone with baguettes flanking either side.

The actress and the Bad Vegan producer met in 2022 at Cara Delevingne’s birthday party on the beach in Ibiza. “It was love at first sight as the sun rose,” Thorne gushed to Vogue on Friday.

While the Famous in Love alum and Emms had kept their courtship private, she is already planning their nuptials. Thorne revealed to the fashion magazine that she hoped to get married in the English countryside on the grounds of a manor. She also wants to don either vintage Schiaparelli or Dior gowns for the big day.

“Every bride does not need one gown, but four,” she quipped.

Thorne was previously linked to Mod Sun, Tana Mongeau and Benjamin Mascolo. The Midnight Sun actress and Mascolo, 29, announced in March 2021 that they were engaged, but they ultimately split one year later.

“I broke up with Ben for my own reasons,” the Florida native wrote via her Instagram Stories in June 2022, urging her followers to stop asking about the breakup since it was “a personal matter.”

Since ending her past engagement, Thorne has been more private about her love life.

The Blended actress rose to fame as a child star on the Disney Channel, where she played best friends with Zendaya on Shake It Up until its 2013 series finale.

“Zendaya’s amazing. I f—king love her,” Thorne exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2021.“She’s always been amazing and she’s always going to be amazing. I’m just happy that people see that. She’s getting the recognition she deserves [with Euphoria]. That just makes me so happy. I feel like when people put us against each other, it’s just like … ‘Why are you doing this? Is it just because we’re women?’”

The “Shake It” songstress further confessed to Us that it wasn’t easy to deal with constant comparisons to the 26-year-old Emmy Award winner.

“That fed into our heads. It made us not [be] friends in that first season,” she added at the time, noting that a “beautiful talk in the middle of a sound stage” changed everything. “We were really able to put our cards out on the table and understanding each other. … [We were] so mature at such a young age.”