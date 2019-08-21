Bella Thorne Packs on PDA With New Boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo in L.A.





Things are heating up. Bella Thorne and her new boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo packed on the PDA at a party at TAO Los Angeles on Friday, August 16.

Mascolo is one-half of the Italian music duo Benji & Fede. The couple was at the restaurant to celebrate the double-platinum success of the band’s song “Dove e Quando.” The pair was joined by Mascolo’s bandmate Frederico “Fede” Federossi, along with a large group of friends.

For the occasion, Thorne, 21, wore a white crop top with low-slung jeans and tie-dye sneakers. After dinner, the party moved to Avenue Los Angeles, where the former Disney Channel star and her beau, 26, continued to eat, drink, dance, laugh and pack on the PDA, as they documented their fun on social media.

After the celebration, Mascolo took to Instagram to share a photo of him, Thorne and Federossi from the night. The picture showed the musician kissing his girlfriend on the cheek as he caressed his bandmate’s face with his hand.

“Love these 2 💕,” he wrote in the caption.

Thorne later commented to congratulate her beau on his milestone. “I love u baby. HAPPY DOUBLE PLATINUM,” she wrote.

The Famous in Love star confirmed her relationship with Mascolo in June with an Instagram photo of her licking his neck. The couple was first seen together in April, days after Thorne broke up with rapper Mod Sun, 32. Thorne has also dated YouTube star Tana Mongeau and actor Gregg Sulkin.

A month after their breakup, Thorne and Mod Sun feuded on Twitter after the rapper joked about selling the actress’ belongings on eBay. In a video with TooFab, the musician quipped that if Thorne didn’t pick up her items “soon,” he’d have no choice but to sell them online.

“It’s at the Mod Sun storage unit,” he said of his home at the time. “I still have it and I figure if she doesn’t get it soon I’m gonna have a really, really poppin’ eBay site, so, anybody watching right now … keep your eyes out, man.”

After Mod Sun posted the interview on his Twitter, Thorne hit back by calling him “hungry” for attention.

“Awww looks like moddy really wants some press. #Hungry,” Thorne wrote.

In June, Mod Sun confirmed that he and Thorne had a wedding ceremony and exchanged vows before their split.

“I got engaged, married and divorced in 15 months in Hollywood, so, you know what I’m saying?” he told TooFab in a video at the time. “We’re out here putting rings on it! That’s what our generation does, we put a ring on it, you know what I’m saying?”

