Did they or didn’t they? Mod Sun has confirmed that he and ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne had a wedding ceremony in which they exchanged vows at one point during their relationship of more than one year.

While discussing the rumored engagement of Thorne’s ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau, whom she split from in February, to YouTube star Jake Paul, Mod, 32, revealed that he and the Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray author, 21, had been down that road themselves. (Us Weekly confirmed that Mongeau, 21, and Paul, 22, are not actually planning to wed on Sunday, June 24.)

“I got engaged, married and divorced in 15 months in Hollywood, so, you know what I’m saying?” Mod told TooFab in a video, posted on Thursday, June 27. “We’re out here putting rings on it! That’s what our generation does, we put a ring on it, you know what I’m saying?”

He also had some marriage advice for the would-be young couple: “If you do any business together, get your paperwork right. … Don’t get a dog together. … Wait, let it play out, and uh, don’t film, too much, on your own phone,” he advised, referencing Thorne’s recent nude photo-hacking scandal before dissolving into a fit of giggles.

TooFab reports that the rapper was referring to Thorne, though the pair never filed the paperwork to make their union official.

The duo called it quits in April 2019.

Marriage rumors swirled around the former couple nearly one year prior, in May 2018, when the actress reportedly shared a Boomerang of some new bling on social media.

“Da baby iced me out,” she wrote at the time, per Teen Vogue.

In October 2018, the Disney alum also side-stepped a question during a Q&A with Wired about whether she had tied the knot. “You guys snuck that one in there, did ya? That is for my own personal knowledge and none for you,” she said.

In February 2019, Mod seemed to hint at a wedding as well, sharing an Instagram video of himself wearing a white tuxedo and butterfly clips in his hair while kissing the Midnight Sun star, who wore a rainbow-hued veil.

Friends could also be seen throwing red rose petals at the former couple.

“We split, but this was still a beautiful moment in my life,” the “Beautiful Problem” rapper’s updated caption now reads.

The exes have been at odds since May, when the musician joked about selling the You Get Me star’s things on eBay if she didn’t pick them up.

Earlier this month, he also said that Whoopi Goldberg had a point when she chastised Thorne on a June 17 episode of The View for taking nude pictures that hackers later stole. “Whoopi Goldberg said some real s—t,” he said. “I ain’t gonna be sending no … crazy pictures no more!” Mod quipped to TooFab on June 20.

The Minnesota native seemed to have a change of heart on Thursday, however, telling the website of his former flame: “I just keep that girl in my prayers right now, you know what I’m saying? I’m a lil worried about just like, what … the mind goes through, you know what I’m saying?”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!