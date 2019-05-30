Not amused. Bella Thorne didn’t find ex-boyfriend Mod Sun’s new interview, in which he joked about auctioning off the stuff she left behind to the highest bidder, funny in the slightest.

Mod, 32, posted a clip of his video exchange with TooFab to his Twitter account on Wednesday, May 29.

“It’s at the Mod Sun storage unit,” he told the outlet of his former flame’s belongings. “I still have it and I figure if she doesn’t get it soon I’m gonna have a really, really poppin’ eBay site, so, anybody watching right now … keep your eyes out, man.”

He then burst into laughter before joking, “It’s going like hot cakes this year, people. You know what I’m saying, it’s going off the lot.”

He added via Twitter: “Obviously joking but I’m kinda funny tho.”

The Disney alum, 21, retweeted his post, along with a few words of her own. “Awww looks like moddy really wants some press. #Hungry,” she wrote on Wednesday.

Awww looks like moddy really wants some press. #hungry also didn’t u call the cops on me when I wanted my computer? U pussy. https://t.co/dNjxmoKT2A — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) May 29, 2019

The Midnight Sun star also gave some insight as to why the “Happybb” crooner is still in possession of her belongings, writing, “Also, didn’t u call the cops on me when I wanted my computer? U p—y.”

Mod wasted no time in clapping back. “Well u came over uninvited. 24 hours after we broke up,” he argued. “Thru the backdoor. I wasn’t at the house to see what u were gonna take + to be honest bella … ur not the most trustworthy person. I’ve also told u 6 times since let’s SWAP each other’s stuff but which u refuse to gather mine.”

Well u came over uninvited. 24 hours after we broke up, Thru the backdoor. I wasn’t at the house to see what u were gonna take + to be honest bella…ur not the most trustworthy person. I’ve also told u 6 times since let’s SWAP each other’s stuff but which u refuse to gather mine — new song friday (@MODSUN) May 29, 2019

Mod then retweeted their exchange, writing, “I’m doing good btw nice to hear from u.”

“I guess sober me is honest me,” he wrote in a subsequent tweet.

Thorne, meanwhile, shared a tweet sent to her by pal Keke Palmer further slamming her ex. “Is this seriously happening right now?” Palmer, 25, tweeted on Wednesday. “@bellathorne — our worst fear is a clout chasing ass ex. I’m pissed you’re dealing with this. In other news your book is still a best seller soooooo… ”

Is this seriously happening right now? 🥴 @bellathorne — our worst fear is a clout chasing ass ex. I’m pissed you’re dealing with this. In other news your book is still a best seller soooooo… pic.twitter.com/KTiYygRFGJ — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) May 30, 2019

It’s a far cry from the sweet breakup post the Life of a Wannabe Mogul: A Mental Disarray author shared on Instagram on April 15, of the rapper gazing at her in a suit as she takes a selfie in the mirror. “I will always love you,” she wrote at the time. “All good things must come to an end.”

The couple, who were part of a throuple with Tana Mongeau at one point, dated for more than a year.

When asked by TooFab if he’d even want to get back together with his ex, however, Mod paused. “Obviously, again, like, the future is so unpredictable, but at this point I’m doing so well. … I’m doing really great right now.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Thorne’s rep for comment.

