Ouch! Bella Thorne may be getting a lot of support from celebrities such as Zendaya and Tyler Posey after being criticized by Whoopi Goldberg over her nude photo hacking scandal, but there’s one person who thinks the View cohost has a point: her ex Mod Sun!

The “Sublime” rapper, 32, confessed to TMZ in a video posted on Thursday, June 20, that Goldberg’s comments made him think twice about snapping a photo of himself in the buff.

“Whoopi Goldberg said some real s—t,” he said. “I ain’t gonna be sending no … crazy pictures no more!”

What’s more, when asked if he would thwart the hacker by posting his own photos online as Thorne opted to do if he was in her shoes, Mod replied, “Absolutely not.”

“No, I wouldn’t,” he added. “I would let time do things. I would let time take care of itself, you know what I’m saying? But everyone does s—t differently.”

Mod, who split from the Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray author in April after more than a year of dating, admitted that the incident had given him a scare about the security of his own NSFW photos, however. “If her phone is hacked, I’m kinda’ scared that … my s—t gonna end up online with it,” he said. “Luckily, I’ve been told I have a great c—k, so, maybe it’ll be alright.”

Two days prior, Thorne, 21, slammed the Ghost actress, 63, for speaking out against her decision to leak her own nude photos that a hacker was threatening to release online.

“I’m not gonna lie, I want to say I feel pretty disgusting, you know, I feel pretty disgusting, Whoopi, now that everyone’s seen my s—t,” Thorne cried in a tearful Instagram Story posted on Tuesday, June 18. “I hope you’re so f–king happy. I can only imagine all the kids who have their s–t released and then they commit suicide. You’re so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation.”

She continued, “Shame on you, Whoopi. Shame on you for putting that public opinion out there like that for every young girl to think that they’re disgusting for even taking a photo like that. Shame on you.”

The Midnight Sun star, who was previously scheduled to appear on the show, also announced that she was canceling her interview in light of the comments.

Her video came on the heels of statements Goldberg made on the Monday, June 17, episode of the show.

“If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are, you don’t take nude pictures of yourself,” Goldberg said. “When they’re hacking you, they’re hacking all of your stuff … once you take that picture, it goes into the cloud, and it’s available to any hacker that wants it, and if you don’t know that in 2019, that this is an issue … I’m sorry, you don’t get to do that.”

As for Mod Sun and Thorne, the former couple haven’t been on great terms since their breakup: They feuded online in May after the musician joked about selling her stuff on eBay to TMZ.

“Awww looks like moddy really wants some press. #Hungry,” the Disney alum tweeted in response on May 29. “Also, didn’t u call the cops on me when I wanted my computer? U p–sy.”

The musician clapped back with a message of his own, replying, “Well u came over uninvited. 24 hours after we broke up. Thru the backdoor. I wasn’t at the house to see what u were gonna take + to be honest bella … ur not the most trustworthy person. I’ve also told u 6 times since let’s SWAP each other’s stuff but which u refuse to gather mine.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Thorne’s rep for comment.

