Women dissing women. After Whoopi Goldberg slammed Bella Thorne for posting nude photos of herself amid hacker threats, the young actress fired back with some choice words of her own. She shared an emotional response with her fans on her Instagram Stories, addressing the matter.

Goldberg, 63, commented on the 21-year-old Disney alum’s decision to leak her own naked pictures on Sunday, June 15, during an episode of The View on Tuesday, June 18. While her cohost Joy Behar said she would post Thorne’s nude photos at the food emporium if she “had that body,” the Oscar winner begged to differ.

In her statement, Goldberg denounced the Famous In Love alum, saying: “If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are. You don’t take nude photos of yourself.”

“When they’re hacking you, they’re hacking all of your stuff. So whether it’s one picture or a million pictures, once you take that picture, it goes into the cloud and it’s available to any hacker who wants it,” the Color Purple star continued. “And if you don’t know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I’m sorry … You don’t get to do that.”

Thorne subsequently took to her Instagram Stories to address Goldberg’s remarks in a series of posts. She penned a letter to Goldberg, where she expressed how “displeased” she was with the daytime host’s sentiment.

“Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place? Is sick and honestly disgusting,” Thorne wrote. “So what, a girl can’t send her boyfriend that she misses photos of her that are sexy? Things he’s already seen? I, as a woman, should be so scared walking around my home, being on my phone, doing anything? Is that what u want our women to be like? Scared of the masses for their sexuality?? Is that what u want? I don’t.”

The Assassination Nation star also posted a teary video about The View cohosts over their critiques of her choice, and she even said she wanted to cancel her upcoming appearance on the popular talk show.

“I hope you’re so f—ing happy, ‘cause I can only imagine all of the kids who have their s—t released and then they commit suicide. Yay, you’re so crazy thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation,” she said as she cried.

“Shame on you, Whoopi,” the Life of a Wannabe Mogul author continued. “Shame on you for putting that public opinion out there like that for every young girl to think that they’re disgusting for even taking a photo like that. Shame on you.”

Us Weekly reached out to The View’s reps for comment.

