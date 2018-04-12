It’s good to be Bella Thorne. The 20-year-old actress could retire on the cash she earns by promoting brands on social media.

Thorne, who calls Instagram “100 percent a job to me,” revealed in a Wednesday, April 11, Vogue documentary that she rakes in $65,000 per Instagram post. Instagram Stories and Snapchat go for anywhere between $10,000 and $20,000.

“I started out at 18 with literally $200 in my bank account and I bought this house a year later,” Thorne declared. “It’s all from social media.” (She dropped $2 million on a 4,500-square-foot L.A. home in 2016.)

Of course Thorne isn’t the only celeb sitting on an Instagram gold mine. Michael Heller, CEO of digital marketing firm Talent Resources, previously told Us Weekly that brands pay up to $500,000 for a campaign to Kim Kardashian, while sisters Khloe and Kourtney can make up to $250,000 for sharing snaps

Vogue’s “Inside the Life of Bella Thorne” is filled with juicy nuggets including how the star’s agents wanted her to be the next Rachel McAdams. “I love Rachel McAdams, but I’m not Rachel McAdams,” Thorne quipped. “I like darker things.”

So it should come as no surprise that playing CeCe Jones for three seasons on the Disney Channel’s Shake it Up wasn’t Thorne’s dream job. Thorne recalled walking into the audition and thinking “This pays the bills, this is what you do.”

During an appearance on the MTV podcast Happy Sad Confused in April 2017, Thorne opened up about how her family was about to “physically live on the street” if she didn’t land the Disney series. “We were living off Stouffer’s coupons, and that’s what we had to eat every day,” she shared. “That may not sound like a big deal to everybody, but when you’re a single momraising four kids with debt and you have nothing to your name, it’s s—tty.”

Thorne currently stars in the teen drama Midnight Sun with Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!